No guarantees Keon Coleman returns for Buffalo Bills in Week 12 vs. Houston Texans
As the Buffalo Bills deal with injuries at the wide receiver position, it appears Keon Coleman may make his return to the lineup on Thursday against the Houston Texans.
Still, there are no guarantees that will be the case.
RELATED: Sean McDermott evaluates Keon Coleman's status for Week 12 matchup vs. Texans
Coleman in or out?
Both Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf) missed the Bills’ first two practices of the week leading into their Week 12 matchup with the Texans, leaving their status for the primetime tilt in doubt. After Coleman was benched during Buffalo’s Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a distinct chance the team elects to reinsert him to fill a possible void left by the two players’ potential absences.
However, when asked if the second-year wide receiver would play on Thursday, Sean McDermott was reluctant to commit one way or the other.
“It’s one day at a time and earning the trust and respect of his teammates, that takes time,” said the Bills head coach. “Each day that goes by, you check them off as wins, the trust builds. So, that's the important piece of it.”
Before being benched against the Buccaneers, Coleman led the Bills in routes run (226). But he has suddenly fallen out of favor due to repeated disciplinary issues regarding his punctuality.
MORE: Keon Coleman responds after being benched in Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
What about Moore?
Based on McDermott’s comments, it appears there is a considerable chance that, rather than have Coleman active against the Texans, the Bills could choose to roll out Elijah Moore in place of Samuel or Hardman. Moore was also a healthy inactive in Week 11.
Additionally, the team re-signed kick/punt return specialist Brandon Codrington to its practice squad on Tuesday, and he could also factor into the numbers game come Thursday night. Codrington previously appeared in four games for the Bills this season before he was released before the matchup with Tampa Bay to make room for Hardman on the team's 53-man roster.
This past week, Buffalo went with Samuel, Hardman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis as their six active wide receivers against the Buccaneers. Davis is the only member of that group not on the Bills’ 53-man roster. Buffalo used one of his three allotted practice-squad elevations to have him active against Tampa Bay, his first appearance for the Bills this season.
RELATED: Bills' Gabe Davis reveals 2024 knee injury was more serious than advertised
Can Davis bounce back?
While the passing game flourished with Shavers and Davis as two of the team’s top outside targets a week ago, Davis is about a year removed from a significant knee injury, with the Week 11 win being his first game action since being lost for the season due to the ailment a year ago. McDermott was asked if he feels Davis has bounced back well enough to be run back out there on a short week against Houston.
“I think he's in a fairly decent spot,” said McDermott. “But I know he's sore and, you know, we’ll see where it takes us.”
He added, “That’s what we've got to see, you know, as we go. Because again, he hadn't played in a while.”
Davis was also asked about his readiness to play on a short turnaround, asserting he would be ready to go if his number is called.
“Feel good, the knee’s good,” he said. “No complaints.”
MORE: Bills bring back return specialist three days following release as need arises
Five or six? Codrington?
As it stands on Tuesday, it seems Shakir, Palmer and Shavers are the only three locks to suit up at wide receiver for the Bills against the Buccaneers. That leaves Davis, Coleman, Moore, Hardman and Samuel as the other possibilities to earn a game-day jersey at WR, with Codrington also factoring into the conversation numbers-wise due to his involvement in the return game. Most often this season, the Bills have elected to dress five wide receivers on game days, except for two matchups in which they used six wide receivers, including this past week.
Before signing Hardman, Shakir was not only one of the team’s top receivers, but he was also being used as the team’s primary punt returner. But after he sustained a rib injury leading into this past Sunday’s game, Buffalo made the switch to Hardman before he, too, was injured. It remains unclear if the Bills would be comfortable with putting Shakir back out there in that role to potentially replace Hardman this week.
If the team feels Shakir is healthy enough to return punts, then it would be unlikely that Codrington would suit up, and a more likely chance the team would use six wide receivers against the Texans. But if the Bills feel Shakir’s injury is still worrisome as it relates to his return ability, that would give Codrington a leg up in the race for one of 48 game-day roster spots. It should be noted that Shakir replaced Hardman at punt returner once Hardman was injured against Tampa Bay, with Shakir’s one opportunity at a return resulting in a fair catch that he did not attempt to field.
It should also be considered that, while Ray Davis has been a mainstay as one of the team’s two kick returners this season, Samuel and Hardman were the other two players used in such a capacity this past week, leaving another void beyond WR and punt returner. The only other two players to record a kick return for the Bills this season are Codrington and Ty Johnson.
RELATED: Bills' short week underscores NFL scheduling disadvantages in race vs. Patriots
Plenty of options
All this is to say that there remains plenty of uncertainty surrounding which group of wide receivers the Bills will settle on for their upcoming matchup in Houston. With a variety of routes available, we will have to wait until the team’s final injury report is released on Wednesday, then, when practice-squad elevations and inactives are announced an hour and a half before Thursday’s game, to find out exactly who will get the call in another critical game for the Bills.
Will it be Davis and Coleman joining Shakir, Palmer and Shavers? What about Moore and Davis? Or perhaps Coleman and Moore? It could be all three, with Codrington remaining inactive. Or perhaps Samuel and/or Hardman will improbably suit up to play.
Intriguing.
My best guess at this point: Shakir, Palmer, Shavers, Davis, Moore and Codrington.
I don't think the Bills will want to mess with Shavers and Davis on the outside, where Coleman typically roams, while Moore brings a skill set similar to that of Samuel. Also, I'm not so sure Shakir's ribs are healed enough for the team to be willing to chance him taking a big hit in the return game, which could lead to an extended absence.
Time will tell if I'm proven correct.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —