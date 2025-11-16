Allen explodes, Shavers shines, rapid reaction to Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
With the Buffalo Bills' offense reeling following a humbling Week 10 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen put on the Superman cape and forced his team to a well-earned 44-32 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Allen would not be denied during Sunday's shootout victory over Tampa Bay (6-4), recording three touchdowns passing and three touchdowns rushing for the second time in his career, becoming the only player in NFL history to do so on multiple occasions.
The Buffalo defense was porous throughout the afternoon, but it made no difference, as Allen and the Bills' new-look pass-catching corps made easy work of the Buccaneers' pass defense, while running back James Cook also recorded an impactful effort.
All in all, the win over Tampa Bay was just what the doctor ordered for the Bills, who improved to 7-3 on the season. Here is a rapid reaction to Sunday's game.
Jekyll and Hyde
Allen did not begin Sunday’s contest on top of his game, throwing two first-half interceptions, but finished the first two quarters of play with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), along with 155 yards passing and a team-high 14 yards rushing.
The Bills quarterback went on to guide his team to a victory in a high-scoring affair, finishing the game 19 of 30 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns passing, along with a couple of interceptions and 40 yards rushing and another three scores. He completed passes to nine different pass catchers, rediscovering the team's 'Everybody Eats' mentality.
It wasn’t always pretty for Allen in this one, including on his first interception, which came with his tip toes on the Buffalo goal line, when he delivered a two-handed chest pass directly into the waiting arms of Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish. Along with his other interception, he was nearly picked off again earlier in the game.
But as the game progressed, he made a number of game-changing plays, including a beautifully thrown ball on a 25-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook, which pushed Buffalo back in front 31-26 with 3 minutes 48 seconds left in the third quarter. For the first time this season, Cook had a meaningful impact on the passing game, finishing with three receptions for 66 yards and a score.
Allen’s performance through 11 weeks has been strange. There have been many ups and downs. But on Sunday, Allen rode the wave and completed a winning performance in as critical a matchup as the Bills have faced all season.
Surprise benching
Second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman was benched after reportedly missing a team meeting on Friday, the final day of practice leading into the Week 11 matchup with the Bucs.
It was the third time in the former second-round pick’s young career that he had been sidelined due to disciplinary issues. He was previously benched for the first offensive drive of Buffalo’s Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots this season, and last season, he was benched for the entire first quarter of a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coleman has been on thin ice with both the Bills’ coaching staff and the fan base throughout the season, and his latest discipline will lead to many questions regarding his future in Buffalo.
No Coleman, no problem
Without their top wide receiver, based on the amount of routes run this season, the Bills’ offense came to life. After a sluggish start, which included two Josh Allen interceptions, Buffalo stormed back. And it was a surprise name leading the way in the passing game.
Tyrell Shavers, who had played just 32% of the team’s offensive snaps entering Sunday’s matchup, recorded a massive effort consisting of a game-high and career-high four receptions for 90 yards. His 43-yard touchdown from Allen on a scramble drill helped the Bills gain a 14-10 advantage midway through the second quarter.
Shavers’ production was impressive enough, but the way it came was even more awe-striking. His four receptions went for six, 43, 20 and 21 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per reception. He replaced Coleman and then some, proving he is worthy of more playing time moving forward.
The report of Coleman’s benching added that Buffalo had planned to play him this weekend had it not been for his absence at a team meeting. Moving forward, they may be better off with him out of the lineup, whether he shows up on time to meetings or not.
Hot and cold
Mecole Hardman and Gabe Davis each put forth roller coaster performances in their respective 2025 Bills debuts.
Hardman assumed kick and punt return duties and helped set up Buffalo’s first scoring drive with a 61-yard return that gave the Bills a drive start at the Tampa Bay 36-yard line. Ten plays later, the Bills found the end zone to take a 7-3 lead with 4 minutes 9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
During the early scoring drive, WR Gabe Davis also found his way into the mix, recording a seven-yard reception on a fourth-and-4 to help extend the possession en route to the end zone. It was a great start for both players in their first game action of the 2025 season.
However, later during the first half, Davis allowed a pass to bounce off his chest in the end zone, which would have been an easy touchdown as he had gained great position on the nearest defender. Credit to him, he did bounce back later with a 12-yard reception to help give Buffalo a crucial first down late in the fourth quarter.
Then, during the second half, Hardman made a critical error, fumbling the ball away on a punt return, failing to secure the catch before Tampa Bay's Josh Hayes knocked it free and Ryan Miller recovered at the Bills’ 43-yard line. Seven plays later, the Buccaneers found the end zone to regain the lead at 26-21 with 7 minutes 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Hardman was seemingly benched after the fumble, although he was later ruled out due to a calf injury.
Early on, it appeared as if the Bills had made a genius decision to bench Coleman and elevate two fresh faces. But as the game wore on, both players wound up hurting the Bills at times.
Back to the drawing board.
Shoddy run defense
Once again, the Bills’ run defense proved to be a significant issue in this game against the Buccaneers. After allowing the Miami Dolphins to rush for over 200 yards as a team a week ago, the Bills allowed Tampa Bay to do the same in Week 11, with backup running back Sean Tucker leading the way with a career day.
Tucker totaled 19 carries for 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and added a 28-yard touchdown reception that pushed the Buccaneers back in front 32-31 with 13 minutes 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Rachaad White, who was also helping fill in for the injured Bucky Irving, also contributed an efficient day out of the backfield, totaling 51 yards rushing on 10 carries. Even Mayfield got in on the action with five carries for 39 and a four-yard touchdown that gave Tampa Bay a 10-7 lead to begin the second quarter.
Despite getting rookie T.J. Sanders and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa back from injury, things didn’t get any better for Buffalo against the run, which is a significant concern with the stretch run approaching.
Bishop bursting through
For the second time in as many games and the third time this season, second-year safety Cole Bishop came away with an interception to help lead the Bills’ secondary. Bishop has shown flashes of brilliance in recent weeks, the latest comingagainst Mayfield and the Bucs. The future suddenly appears incredibly bright for the former second-round pick.
Are the Bills back?
The Bills’ performance has been all over the board this season, but on Sunday, they kept pace with a talented NFC opponent, once again proving they cannot be counted out in the race for a Super Bowl title.
By no means are all the teams’ problems solved, but when judging them based on their effort this week, the Bills refused to go away quietly, reestablishing themselves within the AFC East divisional race.
