Bills’ Bradley Chubb Conveys That Jim Leonhard’s ‘I.Q. is Bleeding Into’ Defense

New Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, as the saying goes, has been around the block a time or two.

And, he’s definitely not a player one would typically call a spring chicken, so to speak.

The 6-foot-4, 268-pound EDGE rusher is now on his third NFL stop thus far in his nine-year professional playing career since first entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos out of North Carolina State University.

Nov. 25, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) looks to the sideline for a play call during the first half of a collegiate football game vs. North Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Changes surrounding Chubb have supremely talented pass-rusher excited heading into Year 9

He joined the Bills after inking a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the team via free agency back in March following a 2025 campaign in which he had 47 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, and eight-and-a-half sacks, which is the third-highest quarterback takedown total of his NFL career to date.

It was also a season in which he was coming off a torn ACL the year prior.

So, yeah.

The Georgia native, who won the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year award in college, was riding high into the spring months, and the lucrative contract he received from Buffalo was just an added bonus to what Chubb already had planned for his ninth NFL offseason, which by all accounts—while still seemingly enjoyable—has been a bit of a whirlwind, to say the least.

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) performs a pass-rushing drill during the Bills' mandatory veteran minicamp this spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I got married in May at the end of OTAs and minicamp, turned 30, new team . . . there was a lot of stuff that was new for me this offseason. So—it was a good one—for sure,” Bills’ defender Bradley Chubb said during an appearance on One Bills Live following his first practice of the summer with his newest team.

“I went through (the new Highmark Stadium) when it wasn’t fully done yet. So, I’m excited to see it all come together (and) all put together. I know it’s going to be a spectacle.”

Chubb’s a new face on WNY’s favorite football team, also a familiar recent opponent

And, on that note, the Bills are hoping their prized free-agent signing from this past spring can be a spectacle in his own right in his debut season with the team, and provide some eye-popping plays to match the new digs that the franchise is unveiling for the first time this summer, fall, and winter.

The former top Wolfpack defender has established himself as one of the more solid pass-rushers in the league, albeit not a totally dominant one despite what his collegiate accolades might lend someone to believe, and he’s done so while spending the better part of the last three-and-a-half seasons in the same division with one of Buffalo’s AFC East rivals: the Miami Dolphins.

So, while there certainly has been a lot of newness to speak of since he decided to join on in Western New York roughly five months ago, Chubb is no stranger to the Bills organization.

Nov. 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks former Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the second quarter of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium.\ | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, coincidentally, had Denver not taken him with the fifth overall pick in the draft eight springs ago, it’s been widely publicized through a variety of media outlets since then that the Bills were going to trade up with the Broncos in order to take quarterback Josh Allen, who wound up being the No. 7 overall selection by Buffalo—thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—instead.

It’s funny how things work out sometimes in life—and in football—isn’t it?

And, with that being the case, the one-time Bronco and Miami Dolphin defender is enjoying all of the changes in scenery that have come along with being in a new training camp environment for the first time in a few years.

He was traded from the Broncos to the Dolphins midway through the 2022 regular season.

Nov. 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Former Denver Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (55) sacks former New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill (7) in the first quarter | USA TODAY Sports

Back to Buffalo soon, but first St. John Fisher University with teammates

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, was his initial introduction to Bills Mafia, as well as how Buffalo, under the watchful eyes of first-year head coach Joe Brady and first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, will run the show at camp in the greater Rochester area.

And, from what he’s seen so far, everything is even better than he expected.

“The weather is one thing, for sure, but I would say the traveling (is the biggest difference). Traveling and being in a secluded location with your team (is new to me). You know, we had road trips and stuff like joint practices (with my other teams), but I feel like going to a college like this (is great), which is a beautiful setup, by the way. They do a great job setting it up for us,” Chubb added in his interview with hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker at St. John Fisher University.

July 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Former Miami Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb (2) chats with teammates on the field during training camp practice at Baptist Health Training Complex | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I didn’t realize it was going to be as good as it is. But—coming here—being in the dorm rooms, kicking it with the guys, (and being together) kind of every day . . . it’s a dope experience. And, I feel like that’s something I haven’t had in the eight years prior to this.

“It’s very rare, for sure.”

He’s right.

In fact, Buffalo is just one of six teams that still “go camping” this way. The Kansas City Chiefs are the most notable of the other five, mainly due to their recent incredible amount of sustained—supreme—success, which is what the Bills are still chasing.

Chubb’s previous two squads seemingly squandered the precious opportunities at building a stronger bond amongst the players by simply staying around their home facilities for training camp instead of going on a retreat.

There’s no right or wrong: just a difference.

So far, though, the transition to this style of training camp is clearly going smoothly for the wily veteran, even if it has only just begun.

Buffalo Bills OLB Bradley Chubb (9) high-fives teammate Javon Solomon after finishing a drill during training camp practice at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills building something special under Joe Brady, Jim Leonhard

But, the reasons why don’t solely revolve around the fact that he likes the change in scenery or the switch up to hanging out with his teammates on a sunrise-to-sunset basis.

It also has to do with who’s coaching him.

In their short time together this offseason, the previously mentioned Jim Leonhard, who Chubb’s already described as a “mad scientist” in a separate interview with former Bills’ center Eric Wood earlier in July, has left quite the impression on the 30-year-old former Dolphins captain.

The formations and blitz packages are like none he’s ever seen under his other coordinators like Vance Joseph, Anthony Weaver, or even the legendary Vic Fangio.

Buffalo Bills first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard walks off the field after the opening day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s crazy to think about, isn’t it? Well, it’s apparently true.

The process in how he conveys his messaging to the players is different, too. But, it’s been effective, nonetheless.

And, it should have Bills fans salivating, while opposing offenses shake in their collective cleats.

“I feel like it’s going well, man. Yeah, it’s a lot (to take in) because, like I said, he’s so smart. He knows the game, like, inside and out. So, when we’re installing things, he’s installing it, like, from why he’s doing it, you know?

“And, it’s . . . I feel like being in the league so long, you’ve always got d-coordinators (where) you’re like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ Like, I get the call. But, why are we calling it?,” Chubb said.

Buffalo Bills first-year head coach Joe Brady talks with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“But, as he’s installing it, he’s telling us why we’re doing it (and) for what situations, and I feel like his football I.Q. is bleeding into the defense—bleeding into us—because, you know, we’re playing smarter. We’re not just going out there and following the line that’s on the playbook.”

The process is still ongoing, but don’t be surprised to see things take shape on the defensive side of the ball sooner rather than later with the way that Leonhard is lining things up for his players in the “lab” this summer.

It could get scary . . . for the other teams.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills OLB Gregory Rousseau (15) and OLB Bradley Chubb (9) walk the field together during training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like—once you kind of install it like (Coach Leonhard does)—it makes it a little bit easier, for sure, to understand it and get the rhyme and reason of why we’re doing things.

“And, you know like I said, he’s got a lot going on in that head,” Chubb continued.

“So, it was a lot (to get used to) at first. But, I feel like as we start to get comfortable with (the scheme as a whole), you know, get more reps on this practice field, (and) against other teams in the preseason, (then) I feel like it’s going to be night and day.”

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (center) playfully points at his players during a warm-up period on Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watch out, NFL world.

Jim Leonhard’s unit could take the league by storm in 2026.

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