4 winners & 1 loser from Bills’ Highmark Stadium finale win over Jets

The Buffalo Bills used Josh Allen for just one snap, and James Cook carried the ball just twice, but it didn't matter. Despite treating their Week 18 contest against the New York Jets as a glorified preseason game, the Bills ran away with the win.

Fans who were in attendance for the final game at the current Highmark Stadium didn't get to see the biggest stars very much, but there were still plenty of fireworks as both sides of the ball dominated the Jets.

There were hardly any mistakes made in this one, which is why this week's winners and losers is heavy on the winner side.

Winner: Ray Davis, RB

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis carries the ball, defended by New York Jets safety Keidron Smith. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

James Cook had just two attempts before heading to the sideline, which allowed Ray Davis to record a season high in rushing attempts and yards. Davis had 21 carries for 151 yards. He added another 23 yards and a touchdown on two receptions. He was the focal point of the offense and made life miserable on the New York defense.

Winner: Joe Andreessen, LB

Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With many starters resting, players such as Joe Andreessen received extra snaps, and he didn't disappoint. Buffalo Joe was all over the field, tying for the team-high with eight tackles, two of which went for a loss of yardage.

Winner: Mitchell Trubisky, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky waits for the snap against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Josh Allen taking a seat after one play, Mitchell Trubisky was the one who led the offense on Sunday. Trubisky was ready for this opportunity, putting up one of the best performances of his career.

Trubisky completed 22-of-29 passing attempts for 259 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Buffalo doesn't want to think about life without Allen, but Trubisky reminded them in Week 18 that he can steer the ship if needed.

Loser: Joshua Palmer, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer runs for several yards after catching a pass against the New Orleans Saints. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo wanted to win this weekend, but more importantly, they wanted their wideouts to find some confidence. That includes Joshua Palmer, who hasn't lived up to expectations since signing as a free agent this offseason.

Palmer wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity, finishing with one reception for one yard. He also dropped a pass in the end zone, which would have been his first touchdown of the season.

Winner: Ty Johnson, RB

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Incentives are always a topic in the final week of the season, and Ty Johnson had a chance to earn $250,000 with two more touchdowns. He was able to accomplish that with a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and a six-yard touchdown reception in the fourth.

Johnson is a valuable third down back, who finishes the season with five total touchdowns. He now has plenty to celebrate after the convincing win.

