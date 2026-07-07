O’Cyrus Torrence on Contract Talks With Bills: ‘We Both Want to Make This Work’

Brandon Beane was named the team president of football operations for the Buffalo Bills back in January when owner Terry Pegula also hired former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be the 21st head coach in franchise history.

Unlike Brady, however, Beane has been around the block for much longer.

He’s also held the title of general manager ever since he joined on board the Buffalo ship in the summer of 2017 with former longtime coach Sean McDermott.

The two had worked in tandem from that point up until the recent changes made at One Bills Drive this past winter, with McDermott overseeing the day-to-day operations, including active and inactive players on game days, while Beane—as general managers generally do—seemingly handled the broader spectrum of the personnel side: the big picture of the 53-man roster, which of course includes trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft.

Brandon Beane, team president of football operations and general manager for the Bills, tosses a football that he signed back to its owner before leaving. Bills training camp had just finished for the day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s been a part of nine drafts for the franchise since his hiring all those years ago. And, for the most part, it’s worked out fairly well by several accounts. But, who knows if that all simply has to do with hitting on the selection of former MVP franchise quarterback Josh Allen in 2018 or not.

I mean, obviously, it has a lot to do with it.

But, there are still 52 other players on a roster at any given time during the regular season, and that doesn’t include the practice squad, so there’s definitely some credibility out there to be gleaned by Beane.

However, he didn’t draft other franchise stalwarts like Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins, or Matt Milano, though.

That was mostly McDermott’s doing . . . and possibly a little bit of former general manager Doug Whaley’s, but who knows exactly what Whaley was and wasn’t privy to during his final months with the franchise.

Dec 14, 2014; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pagula (left) and general manager Doug Whaley watch the end of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beane’s track record of drafting isn’t spotless, but it’s not in shambles

Regardless of that fact, the team’s new president of football operations has hit on many other players during his time in charge like defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2019), cornerback Christian Benford (2022), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2022), right tackle Spencer Brown (2021), and running back James Cook (2022), who was last season’s leading rusher in the NFL, just to name a few.

There are also several other players no longer with the Bills who have made a name for themselves in the league that were drafted by Beane, as well.

So, as you can clearly see, it hasn’t been all doom and gloom despite what some fans might think.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates his 24-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, with that in mind, there’s also another current member of the team’s 2026 roster—a former second-round pick of Beane’s—who is on his way toward being mentioned amongst those listed above.

The player?

Fourth-year offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence, who was drafted by Beane and the Bills with the 59th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

Outside of franchise left tackle Dion Dawkins and former right tackle Cody Ford, Torrence is the highest-drafted offensive lineman selected by the Bills in the last 10 years, which means he’s also the second-highest offensive lineman ever selected by Beane during his time as a front office executive for the franchise from Western New York.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence working on individual drills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite how Ford’s career has panned out thus far, it’s still not an accolade to take lightly by the former Gator, especially considering Torrence plays along the interior and not on the edge at a more premium position like tackle.

Beane saw the vision with the punishing lineman three years ago, and it’s been a fairly seamless transition from college to the pros for the 6-foot-5, 330-pound right guard.

Through three NFL seasons, Torrence has been definition of “availability is the best ability”

The former University of Florida and University of Louisiana at Lafayette standout has started 50 of 51 career games in his first three regular seasons, as well as all seven of the team’s playoff games over the last three years.

And, his one missed start was only because he was held out of a meaningless matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 18 two years ago.

Simply put: Torrence is a stud. And, studs come with a hefty fee.

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) blocks New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering Year Four, the one-time Gator and Ragin’ Cajun guard is now eligible to sign a new contract with the franchise that drafted him in 2023.

It was reported a couple weeks ago that the Bills and Torrence have mutual interest in getting a long-term deal done, but—when news like that emerges—one never truly knows if an agreement that satisfies both sides will ultimately come to fruition.

Negotiations in the NFL are always like a game of cat and mouse.

With that in mind, the market has skyrocketed in recent seasons at his position, and Buffalo’s current starting right guard could command a pretty penny on the open market when free agency begins next March, particularly if he continues to build on his production from his first three years in the league.

The chance at signing a second NFL contract is a hard thing to ignore: no matter how hard somebody tries to put it on the back-burner.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott congratulates guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) after a play during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former second-rounder isn’t oblivious to opportunity in front of him

“It didn’t necessarily hit me about (a possible extension) until you start seeing other guys start signing contracts (around the league),” 26-year-old guard O’Cyrus Torrence said in an interview with former Bills center Mitch Morse on the In Good Company with Mitch Morse podcast at the beginning of April.

“Then, you start seeing guys you play with get money they deserve—you’re just happy for those guys—and you start thinking, like, ‘Man, it’s kind of getting a little instant. It’s almost, like, my time.’ But, it’s not, but it could be, you know? It’s in your head, so it’s more so about—I try not to think about it—but, I mean, it’s there.

“It’s something that’s life changing. So, it’s definitely something in my head.”

See, even the soft-spoken, hard-working Torrence can’t keep dollar signs from spinning in the back of his mind.

Two of his teammates from just last season, center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards, both signed lucrative deals with teams this spring.

Bills center Connor McGovern (middle) directs his teammates into positions during first-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 23, 2024. Joining him on the line are O'Cyrus Torrence and David Edwards. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McGovern signed a four-year, $52 million extension to stay with Buffalo, while Edwards left town to sign a four-year, $61 million contract that included $45 million in guarantees with the New Orleans Saints via free agency in March.

Both players are at least two years older than Torrence currently is—but it’s very clear to see—the fact that money makes the world, particularly the NFL one, go ‘round is undeniable.

But, be that as it may, might Torrence be willing to take a bit of a hometown discount?

Current contract talks with Bills are ongoing with training camp looming

Well, that’s unclear at the moment.

Speaking publicly for one of the only times since that interview with Morse back in April, Torrence recently divulged on the Cover 1 Film Room podcast at the beginning of the month that the two sides continue to have a desire to drum up a deal to keep the behemoth lineman in Buffalo for the long haul.

As the Louisiana native bides his time this summer along the coastal swamps and shores of the Gulf Coast while bouncing between his hometown and at the House of Athlete training facility in Tampa, Florida, until training camp opens up in Pittsford, New York, in roughly three weeks, the negotiation process is ongoing: not dead in the water.

Jun 13, 2023; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) participates in blocking drills with Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrun Torrence (64) during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“(Negotiations are) going pretty smooth. We both got similar interest. Like, we both want to make this work (the) best way we can,” Torrence said during his recent appearance with Cover 1 on July 1.

“So, I feel like—I don’t feel like—I know that’s what we’re both doing. Like, we both want to make it work. We both want to stay (together). And, that’s kind of the process we’re in right now.”

While not a total and complete vote of confidence regarding his long-term future with Buffalo from the big man on the line, it’s undoubtedly a positive sign that the two sides haven’t shut the door on extending their partnership.

As they say, the real definition of the acronym N.F.L. amongst its constituents is actually “Not For Long.”

Whatever ultimately ends up happening, though, Torrence is—at the very least—guaranteed one more season with his brothers in blue and red if all goes as planned this upcoming year.

Knock on wood.

Bills right guard O'Cyrus Torrence looks up at the large screen as the Chiefs run out the clock to move on in the division playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Changes made at One Bills Drive are undeniable to everyone, Torrence included

And, when doing so, it might look a little different than his first three seasons in the NFL.

There have been plenty of changes made all around the former 2022 First-Team All-SEC selection and consensus All-American this offseason.

Sudden change can be difficult to adjust to for some..

However, despite any stark differences from seasons of the past, Torrence is simply choosing to stay the course in hopes that he’s not a part of the next round of sweeping changes made in the future.

The lineman has set down roots in Buffalo, which is important to him, and he wants those roots to grow even deeper with his current team in order to produce an abundance of fruit in the future . . . or, rather, a plethora of Lombardis: hopefully starting as soon as 2026.

And, furthermore, Torrence—whose hometown is Greensburg, Louisiana—isn’t too much of a fan of the big city lights.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greensburg, which is located about 48 miles northeast of Baton Rouge and 85 miles northwest of New Orleans, had a whopping total of 629 residents living there in 2020 according to the United States census that year, which makes Orchard Park, New York—one of the smallest NFL markets in the league—the perfect professional home for him.

“I feel like (growing up in Greensburg) molded me in a sense of it being a small town, and it kept me humble. It kept me to my roots because like, you know, it’s one of them places where you go somewhere (and) you see somebody that they most likely know you.

“So, it’s always (about) interacting with people and just being . . . just being grounded, I say,” Torrence added in his interview with Morse in April.

“I feel like growing up in that small-town vibe just gives you a sense of pride and just, you know, humbleness that I kind of feel like takes you a long way in football. And, I feel like I used that to kind of guide me throughout high school, college, and even now in the NFL.

“I feel like I use that to set the bar for me (in life and in football).”

Former UL at Lafayette offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Kevin Dotson battle in the trenches during a collegiate football game between UL and Liberty University at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana, on September 07, 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite preference for country living, Torrence was always meant for big stage

A big fish in a little pond who held offers from schools like the University of Georgia, Louisiana Tech, and many other colleges while playing as a three-star recruit at St. Helena Central High School back in 2018, Torrence’s humble beginnings have led him to Buffalo, and he’s hoping to set that metaphorical bar even higher entering a contract year.

Ranked 44th out of 81 qualifying guards by Pro Football Focus in 2025, which included being 32nd in pass blocking and 58th in run blocking according to PFF’s database grading system, the former 59th overall pick has certain goals in mind moving forward.

And, combining those aspirations with his love for the simple life have always made his drafting by the small-town franchise feel like fate.

Now, it’s up to him to make his play on the field—and his leadership off it—this summer and fall impossible to ignore.

Bills offensive linemen Tylan Grable and O’Cyrus Torrence put in extra reps before day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 330-pound silent bruiser knows that he “lowkey can just sign a contract tomorrow” with the team that made him a second-rounder just a few short years ago, but he’s trying not to let it weigh him down mentally.

He’s embracing all of the changes and challenges that have awaited him this spring at One Bills Drive, and that will certainly continue to present themselves to him during training camp and the upcoming season.

But, Torrence can feel his progression from when he first entered the league.

“I feel like my knowledge of the game (has improved). My knowledge of knowing, like, what defenses do, and learning tendencies, and reading body language of guys across the ball from me (is better),” Torrence added when speaking to Cover 1 Film Room hosts Erik Turner and Anthony Prohaska.

“Learning how to get information midgame and apply it to myself during the game is kind of where I feel like I’ve improved the best, or most, since I’ve been in the league.”

Former Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer (right) working on technique with O'Cyrus Torrence during training camp practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Change can sometimes be a good thing, despite the previous entity not being broken

One such change—and probably the biggest—is going from being instructed in meetings and in practices by longtime coach Aaron Kromer, who retired this offseason, to instead taking to the tutelage of new offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who signed a contract to join the “Brady Bunch” in Buffalo for the upcoming season after spending the past four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Going from Kromer to Meyer has definitely been an adjustment according to Torrence, but he is familiar with Meyer from a top-30 visit he had with the Steelers in the spring of 2023 prior to being drafted by the Bills in April of that same year.

Meyer’s way of thinking isn’t completely foreign.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer reacts on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I think there’s been some new, like, ways to handle different adjustments . . . kind of cutting out (some extra things) I think. But, that’s more so an offensive thing as a whole (where we are) cutting out some of the communication lines of us communicating to Josh (to) actually like get the play going faster.

“So, I feel like that’s kind of a different change in a sense (with Coach Meyer). And, then as far as what he teaches technique-wise, it’s a little bit different from Krome,” Torrence continued with Cover 1.

“But, I like the way he’s kind of putting it together in a sense of not making us do (exactly) what he’s coaching, but also giving us tools to use in our toolbox. . . . I feel like the most I learned from Krome is how to utilize what I’m naturally good at and, like, make a d-lineman rush into my strength.”

Torrence is using all the tools he’s acquired in the NFL to build something special in 2026

Keeping all of that in mind, Torrence is operating under the assumption this summer that—in due time—everything will work itself out how it should, which hopefully means an extended stay in Western New York: a place that has been his longest football home since his days at St. Helena Central.

He played three seasons for the Ragin’ Cajuns and just one for the Gators.

And, now Torrence hopes to play for the Bills well beyond just four seasons . . . but only time will tell if that winds up being the case.

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown and guard O'Cyrus Torrence block Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis while QB Josh Allen fires off a pass during the second half of the Bills divisional playoffs game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I definitely feel like I’m stepping into more (of a) leader role because—being here in Buffalo—it’s just like the last time I’ve been on the same team for four years (like) high school. … So, being on same team for four years and having a footprint at this place to where guys are going to come in—and even if they’re not rookies—there are going to be like second-year guys that may come in at my position . . . they’re going to look at me as a vet,” Torrence added during his segment in April on the In Good Company with Mitch Morse podcast.

“It’s just something that I’m willing to accept, and kind of lead by example, and be able to learn that role more. I’ve never been in that role, per se, so it’s not something I can just say I’m ready for because I don’t know exactly how I’m going to manage it.

“But, I know I’m going to be able to learn a lot for myself by going through it.”

Offseason grind continues down in Florida, which is where Torrence’s football dreams became reality

On that note—for the time being—Torrence is just going to keep grinding down in the heat of the Deep South with the season just around the corner.

Eventually, everything else will fall into place . . . Torrence has put in the work year in and year out to earn his life-changing moment.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79), guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64), center Mitch Morse (60), and guard Connor McGovern (66) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Really, my plan is just to stay in shape and kind of slowly build up to where I’m (going to) need to be at by the time the season starts. And, I do that by coming down south to get into some warm, hot weather,” Torrence added in his most recent interview on July 1.

“And, I feel like that’s the start of it. That’s how you begin the process of getting in game-ready, like, season form: is building that callous of the body to be able to work while you’re tired, work while you’re hot, (and) work while you’re just plain exhausted.”

It won’t be long before Torrence’s theory is put to the test at training camp for a fourth straight year.

Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence signs autographs for fans during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The heat in Western New York in the summer months is no joke, either, in case the lineman forgot.

But, alas, Torrence will soon be reminded of why he chose to train hard down south this June and July once mandatory veteran minicamp broke for the summer: whether that be from the heat and humidity on the practice fields in Rochester or from a new contract with the Bills.

Or both.

Stay tuned, Bills Mafia.