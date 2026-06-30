'Seamless Transition' for Aaron Kromer's Replacement Prior to Bills' Training Camp

It's impossible to fully replace a special coach like Aaron Kromer, but the Buffalo Bills may have found the next best option.

Filling the offensive line coach vacancy that the 59-year-old Kromer created by retiring following the 2025 season, the Bills hired coaching veteran Pat Meyer as one of the first official additions to rookie head coach Joe Brady's staff.

The 54-year-old Meyer not only has adequate NFL coaching experience, he has experience working directly with Kromer when the two were on the Bills' staff in 2015 and 2016 under Rex Ryan.

Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer watches his players warm up during day seven of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What made Kromer special

Kromer was more than an average offensive line coach. Prior to landing with the Bills the first time around, he had served stints as New Orleans Saints' interim head coach and Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator.

In addition to his knowledge and vast experience, Kromer, who coached 25 seasons in the NFL, had a knack for teaching the position and connecting with offensive linemen.

"He made football fun. I could definitely say that he taught me the game. He made me understand it," said Bills' starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who was drafted in 2023, via BuffaloBills.com.

We wrote about Kromer receiving one first-place vote for the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award back in February.

Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer working on technique with O Cyrus Torrence during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meyer's presence already felt

Meyer, who spent the last six seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line coach, indisputably has big shoes to fill, but he's off to a good start.

"It's awesome, Coach Meyer is doing a great job. Love his energy. I love talking with him. Actually, we miss Kromer too, but he's doing such a great job. He's got a lot of really good relationships in that room already," said starting quarterback Josh Allen during June minicamp.

Veteran center Connor McGovern, who will have a new face starting to the left of him, spoke encouragingly about the coaching change.

"It's honestly been a very seamless transition. Pat's wonderful," said McGovern. "He's worked with Kromer before. He's been here. He knew a bunch of us before coming in. Honestly, it was just a great fit. We already speak the same language."

It also doesn't hurt that Meyer has experience working with Brady during their shared time on the Carolina Panthers' staff.

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Although Allen has yet to fully see Meyer in action, the five-time NFL MVP finalist expects to like what he'll see.

"Having not been in his room all that much, we haven't really had many protection meetings yet just because we're not in that mode, but excited to get in there and hear how he teaches. The guys are responding extremely well to him, so that's obviously a plus," said Allen.