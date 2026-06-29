As the team enjoys its summer break, Bills On SI will unveil its Top 25 Player Rankings (based upon expected impact) for the 2026 season. The ranking methodology is based on positional value, past performance and expectations for any player. G O'Cyrus Torrence enters his fourth year at No. 14.

On one of the most consistent offensive lines in football over the last two seasons, Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence has not missed a game in his career, making 57 career starts, including seven times in the playoffs.

The loss of fellow guard David Edwards in free agency puts a bigger burden on Torrence, whose rookie contract expires after 2027. Buffalo would like to avoid losing him in free agency, which would create another void up front.

Torrence is one of the most undervalued players in the league, as demonstrated by the performance-based pay he received in 2025, and several things prove that it was well-deserved.

Why is Torrence so important?

Right now the offensive line is mostly "set"



But they lost a starting guard, their top reserve tackle, and have to decide on an O'Cyrus Torrence extension



An investment on a versatile offensive lineman makes sense, even if it's not exciting. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 25, 2026

The Bills allowed the third-fewest pressures in the NFL with 99 in 2025, and although Torrence allowed 32 of them and three sacks, per Pro Football Focus, he was a very disciplined player. He was penalized just once, down from six in 2024.

A popular saying in the NFL is that availability is the best ability, and it applies to Torrence, who played every single offensive snap in 16 of Buffalo's 17 games in 2025. He helped the Bills produce the NFL's best rushing offense at 159.6 yards per game and lead James Cook to the league's rushing title.

Torrence was not rated highly by PFF, with his 59.8 overall grade putting him 44th of 81 qualified guards. He was graded a better pass blocker than run blocker, with a 64 grade in pass protection to a 54.6 grade in run blocking.

Torrence's background

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Torrence was born on January 20, 2000 in Hammond, Louisiana and attended St. Helena Central in Greensburg. He came out of college as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and chose Louisiana-Lafayette over Georgia, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe, among others.

The 26-year-old started 37 games over three seasons as a Ragin' Cajun, making the All-Sun Belt first team in 2021. He then followed head coach Billy Napier to Florida for his senior season in 2022, earning first-team All-American honors.

Buffalo scooped up Torrence with the 59th overall pick in the second round and has set himself up for a nice payday with his performance in his first three NFL seasons. 2026 will be a prove-it year for Torrence as the clock for contract negotiations between the two sides ticks.

The rest of the top 25 so far:

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19

21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20

20. RB Ray Davis, June 22

19. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, June 23

18. G Alec Anderson, June 24

17. TE Dawson Knox, June 25

16. DT Deone Walker, June 27