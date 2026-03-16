'Retiring' Darius Slay Disses Buffalo Bills Again

The Buffalo Bills don't need Darius Slay, and after the immature stunt he pulled this past December, they likely don't want him, either.

Still, it didn't stop the 35-year-old Slay from doubling down on his foolishness by re-proclaiming his refusal to play for any team other than the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a social media-circulated video clip that went semi-viral on Sunday, Slay can be heard voicing a message to NFL teams, including the Bills, who presumably still hold his rights.

"No team can call me but Eagles," said Slay as he laughed and began moving away from the camera. "No team can call me, everybody knows."

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass play against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Beef with Bills

Successfully claiming Slay off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, the Bills released reserve cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram to open a roster spot.

Slay, however, refused to report to Orchard Park, and the Houston Texans claimed Ingram in the meantime.

"When we claimed Darius Slay, we had no idea that he had the intent to only play for one team," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane during an end-of-season press conference alongside owner Terry Pegula. "The way the rules work, listen, I would have loved, when I found that out, to push him back and say, all right, we're unaware of that, give us Jamarcus back so that we don't lose both. But that's not the way the rules work."

As a result, the Bills lost a proven depth piece and were forced to place Slay on the Did Not Report list. He remained there for the rest of the league year.

Brandon Beane, president of football operations and general manager, with owner and president Terry Pegula after a group photo with new Bills head coach Joe Brady on Jan. 29, 2026 at the Bills field house. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monday afternoon plot twist

Slay, who earned three Pro Bowl selections apiece for both the Detroit Lions and the Eagles over his 13-year career, made a major announcement using Instagram on Monday.

Without using the word retire, Slay posted a farewell to football through his @bigplayslay24 account. It consists of a highlight video followed by a wordy caption.

"It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey," said Slay in the middle of the message.

Slay's announcement does not necessarily mean that he has officially filed his papers with the league office. Should he attempt a comeback, the Bills would seemingly hold contractual control over the defensive back since he failed to honor his side of the deal.