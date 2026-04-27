Bills' NFL Draft Review: Brandon Beane's Immediate Starters, Sleepers and Long-term Bets

He had work to do, and he appears to have satisfactorily completed the assignment.

Although it's impossible to accurately grade a NFL Draft class before any of the rookies play a single game, Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane deserves an A for effort.

Although his method of operation was somewhat unconventional as it involved seven trades, Beane addressed every single perceived Bills' position need — edge rusher, young safety, swing tackle, ILB, CB3, WR — at least once during the weekend.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to building depth, Beane and Co. selected players who have both significant collegiate experience and above-average athleticism. Although the Bills didn't get any big names or consensus plug-and-play Week 1 starters, they filled their needs and met their internal objectives.

"The defining goal. Get better, improve depth, competition," said Beane as he ended Saturday's post-draft press conference.

Immediate starters

While the Bills lacked depth at multiple positions, especially on defense, there weren't any major holes in the projected starting lineup.

Still, there are multiple drafted rookies who may prove worthy of a starting job should they be needed.

The Bills may have surprised the majority of outsiders when they traded up to "reach" for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in Round 2, but he has, arguably, the most realistic path to a starting job amongst all rookies.

"I got antsy to go get IGB. Well, I was going to try to be patient, but I saw corners going. And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that was the biggest hole in our roster, was corner," said Beane.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At minimum, it appears that the 6-foot-2 Igbinosun will have the chance to earn the CB3 role that veteran Tre'Davious White occupied in 2025. There's no question, however, that the Bills view the experienced 22-year-old as a potential starter.

While Christian Benford and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston are penciled in as Buffalo's starting cornerbacks, the latter may be a bit vulnerable to position competition.

Although he'll likely be behind starters Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb in the rotation, Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker appears in line to see a decent number of reps as the No. 35 overall pick.

Additionally, Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell, the No. 125 overall pick, has potential to earn the third starting WR spot in certain offensive packages. Also, look out for seventh-round punter Tommy Doman to challenge veteran incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky for a job.

Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson (0), left, defensive end T.J. Parker (3) tackle Troy Trojans running back Tae Meadows (22) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two Day 3 sleepers

After taking Igbinosun in Round 2, the Bills added more resources to the defensive backfield on Day 3 in the form of South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore and Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr.

As a fifth-rounder and a seventh-rounder, both prospect possess sleeper traits.

First, Kilgore, who fell to the Bills at No. 167 overall, was a projected Day 2 talent. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah listed the versatile defensive back as the No. 76 overall prospect in his Top 150.

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass meant for Clemson running back Adam Randall (8) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kilgore, an accomplished three-year starter at the Southeastern Conference level, seems destined for defensive snaps in some capacity as a rookie.

More than 50 picks later, the Bills snatched a cornerback with elite speed at No. 220 overall. Pride, who ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash, was one of the fastest players at the NFL Combine and the fastest in his position group.

Whether or not Pride can do all the things required of a NFL cornerback, it's worth taking a chance on a prospect with an elite trait, especially when that trait is speed.

Long-term bets

When the Bills went offensive line with the second overall pick on Day 3, they didn't make a sexy choice, but they made a smart one.

As they learned last year when both Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins were unavailable at times, it's important to have a capable offensive tackle on call. When Ryan Van Demark left for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, the Bills lost that luxury.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

By taking Boston College bookend Jude Bowry at No. 102 overall, Beane is betting that the former college captain will become the Bills' third tackle.

If Buffalo was determined to draft a swing tackle, then this was the right spot to grab one of good quality. Florida's Austin Barber went off the board in Round 3, and Beane apparently noticed.