It wasn't pretty, but the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-9 in Week 11. That improved their record to 9-1 as they maintained their firm lead in the AFC East.

While the Bills had to be happy with holding Miami to just nine points, there was some meat left on the bone offensively. Josh Allen also had two interceptions and nearly had a third (which was negated by a penalty).

Still, they did enough to win, and that's what really matters. With this one in the books, let's take a look back at the victory and identify who stood out as both winners and losers in Week 11.

Winner: Tommy Doman Jr., Punter

Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. punts the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appeared as though Buffalo was going to end its second drive of the game without points when an incompletion from Josh Allen left them with a fourth-and-eight. That wasn't the case thanks to punter Tommy Doman Jr. The Bills dialed up a fake punt, and Doman delivered with a 30-yard pass to backup tight end Keleki Latu.

Fake punt works to perfection for the Bills!



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Doman was the first Bills punter to complete a pass since Chris Mohr in 2000. He's also just one of five punters in franchise history to complete a pass. The Bills were unable to capitalize on Doman's play with a touchdown, but they still ended with points as Tyler Bass connected on a 54-yard field goal to make it 6-0.

Winner: Greg Rousseau, EDGE

Buffalo Bills OLB Greg Rousseau reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first half, Greg Rousseau recorded two sacks on Kyle McCord, his ninth and 10th of the season. That's significant for Rousseau, since he entered the game tied with his career high of eight. The new personal record is indicative of how well Rousseau has responded to the scheme change under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. He's been vocal about his love for playing from a two-point stance, and he continues to impress.

Winner: DJ Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore had an injury scare in the first half when he seemed to bang up his knee. Fortunately, he returned to the field without missing a snap and finished the first half with seven receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Moore continued to deliver, finishing with eight receptions for 91 yards.

Loser: Bills Red Zone Offense

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills had 405 yards on the day, but they struggled once they got inside the 20. They had five trips inside the red zone, but managed to score just two touchdowns. A 40 percent success rate isn't anything to get excited about, and with the Chiefs up in a few days, they must find a way to improve this.

Winner: Khalil Shakir, WR

Miami Dolphins safety Michael Taaffe makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The often undervalued Khalil Shakir had another great game for the Bills. Shakir caught five passes on Sunday for 101 yards, with a long of 38 yards. Shakir is an elite slot receiver and often lines up in the backfield. Because of that, he doesn't typically rack up a ton of yards per reception, but that wasn't the case on Sunday as he averaged 20.2 yards per catch in the win, making him one of the Bills' biggest winners in Week 11.

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