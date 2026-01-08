Reasons why James Cook could explode for big game vs. Jaguars' No. 1 rush defense

There are a few reasons to believe James Cook could be in for some tough sledding in the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming Wild-Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 1-ranked rush defense.

But what about the reasons why Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher, could achieve a remarkable performance to help guide the Bills to a much-needed win?

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Case for Cook

For starters, Cook’s performance throughout the regular season was basically matchup-proof.

Against the Houston Texans’ fourth-ranked rush defense (93.7 yards per game), Cook recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries. When facing the sixth-best run-stopping unit in the league, the New England Patriots (101.7 YPG), in Week 15, he went for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

On the other side of the coin, while Jacksonville has done a phenomenal job in slowing a couple of the league’s top RBs — Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey — it has yet to face a quarterback-running back-offensive line combination that the Bills have to offer. With Allen as the reigning MVP, Cook as the NFL rushing leader and the Buffalo trench unit regarded as one of, if not the best in the league the Jaguars could be in for a rude awakening against the Bills' two-pronged attack and daunting front.

The Bills are No. 1 in run-block win rate (75%) this season, according to ESPN. That has helped the Buffalo OL pave the way for Cook to record the fourth-most yards before contact per attempt (3.0) among NFL RBs. Conversely, ESPN ranks Jacksonville 31st in the league in run stop win rate (28%) and is middle of the pack (T-18th) in terms of YBCo/Att (1.31) — both marks being worse than the Bills' leaky run defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Counterpoint

The Bills will be throwing the kitchen sink at the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, the likes of which they haven’t seen all year. But that isn't to undermine what Jacksonville brings to the table.

Led by linebacker Devin Lloyd, the Jaguars are allowing the third-fewest yards rushing over expected (-81) in the league, per Next Gen Stats, while their opponents' average of 2.67 yards after contact per attempt is second-best in the NFL. Jacksonville hasn’t allowed a ball carrier to exceed 75 yards in a single game all season.

Bills James Cook gets a clear path to run before Jaguars Ventrell Miller catches him during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024.

Conclusion

All that said, in a matchup that is good on good, give me Cook to buck the trend created by the stout Jaguars’ rush defense while continuing his incredible campaign that has etched his name in the history books.

Allen under center, Cook out of the backfield, five formidable offensive linemen on the front lines — I’ll take my chances with that crew.

