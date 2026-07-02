One Trade That Could Still Transform the Buffalo Bills Offseason

While a trade involving Keon Coleman has seemed less and less likely as the Buffalo Bills’ offseason has progressed, there is still time for the team to right its wrong created by a complete bust of a 2024 second-round pick.

The Bills shouldn’t waste any more time and trade Coleman before his value completely bottoms out, and there are two teams that I believe could be suitors for the 23-year-old’s services. The first is the Tennessee Titans, who should send a mid-round pick to help Coleman continue his career with a fresh start, as I wrote previously.

The deal that makes the most sense to me would be Tennessee parting with No. 142 overall in the fifth round of the 2027 NFL Draft in exchange for Coleman and perhaps a Bills' seventh-rounder if that’s what it took to complete the trade. The Titans have added to their wide receiver room this offseason with rookie first-round pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signing Wan’Dale Robinson. Still, they could use additional options beyond those two.

Coleman has been a massive disappointment through two seasons in Buffalo, with his off-field issues as concerning as his on-field performance in 2025, when he averaged 10.6 yards per reception, which was ninth on the team among Buffalo pass catchers with at least 15 targets.

At this point, if the Bills were to be offered anything in return for Coleman, much less a fifth-round pick, they should jump at the chance. The question is, why would the Titans want Coleman? Well, sometimes a change of scenery and a different style of coaching can work wonders for players with raw talent, and despite his many flaws, Coleman has natural gifts, including his 6-foot-4, 251-pound frame that could help him transform into a usable NFL wide receiver in a different situation.

Las Vegas Raiders another team who could trade for Coleman

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders could also use additional weapons to surround rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. That’s not to say Coleman represents anything more than a butter knife at this stage of his career. With that said, he can’t be much worse than what Las Vegas currently has at the position.

The Raiders’ depth chart currently has Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech as the top three options at wide receiver. It seems to me that it would be worth the risk for Las Vegas to part ways with their 2027 sixth-rounder at No. 180 overall, using it as a lottery ticket of sorts in an effort to catch lightning in a bottle with Coleman.

Recent history of Bills’ fifth- and sixth-round picks

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills have gotten some good value out of their late-round draft picks in recent seasons, including the early return on a sixth-round selection of cornerback Dorian Strong in 2025. While he is currently on the mend and will miss the entire 2026 season with a neck injury, Strong was off and running to begin his career and previously represented a solid pick by president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane.

Additionally, the Bills drafted WR Khalil Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 draft and also hit on CB Christian Benford in the sixth round that same year. Both players are now key components for Buffalo as it continues its Super Bowl chase.

There is value to be had in the later rounds, especially for a GM with Beane's history early in the draft, and instead of continuing to try and fit a square peg [Coleman] into a round hole [the Bills’ passing game], Buffalo should cut bait on Coleman to help make room for other players to step into increased roles at the position. Namely rookie Skyler Bell, who was drafted at No. 125 overall in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and has left a good impression early on.

Bell produced at a high rate during his collegiate career and could very well be ready to contribute during his first professional season. It would be a shame if Coleman stunted his growth in any way.

One way to prevent that from happening is to send Coleman packing to a team willing to take him off the Bills' hands.