Keon Coleman Injury Update Puts Buffalo Bills WR's Week 1 Status in Question

Keon Coleman was among the Buffalo Bills players not taking part in the team's practice on Tuesday.

Coleman sustained an injury during the team's preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, but it wasn't exactly clear what he was dealing with.

When practice rolled around Tuesday, Coleman was spotted with a walking boot during the session, which led to fears his injury might be more serious than initially thought.

Here's the latest on what Coleman is dealing with.

Keon Coleman injury update

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman greets defensive back Damar Hamlin during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Coleman suffered a sprained foot/toe against Carolina and will miss some time, although how much time remains to be seen.

"Bills WR Keon Coleman diagnosed with sprained foot/toe in preseason opener, per source," Wolfe said. "Coleman, who was seen in walking boot today, to miss practice time but HC Joe Brady indicated he didn’t have much concern."

Brady said after the game that Coleman told him he was OK, but cautioned that the team was still awaiting results of tests.

"They were both good. (Coleman) and DJ were both good talking to them after," Brady said. "Again, we'll see what the medical ends up looking like."

Coleman posted three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown in the preseason-opener before his exit.

Will Keon Coleman be ready for Week 1?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if Coleman will be ready for Week 1. That will be dependent on how significant the sprain is. When looking at video from practice, Coleman looked to be moving OK, so that breeds optimism he'll be back in time.

Keon Coleman in good spirits after practice wearing a walking boot on his right foot. pic.twitter.com/8rTcPpkPb5 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 18, 2026

The Bills will begin their season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Houston Texans, so Coleman has over three weeks to get ready.

The former second-round pick is facing a make-or-break season in 2026 after two disappointing seasons to begin his career.

Coleman posted 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 before taking a step back in production in 2025, when he finished with 38 catches for 404 yards and four scores.

Coleman's career has also been marred by multiple benchings for disciplinary reasons, which has only further added to doubts about his outlook.

Coleman is battling to be the Bills' No. 3 wide receiver against Joshua Palmer, Mecole Hardman and rookie Skyler Bell. As a result, his role is anything but cemented.

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