How Bills' Three Offensive Position Battles Stand Heading into Preseason Game No. 1

The Buffalo Bills return almost every key piece from last year's offensive juggernaut that averaged 28.3 points per game.

Led by five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen, the Bills return all three tight ends, four of five starting offensive line and reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook.

Technically, they lost only one of 11 starters with left guard David Edwards leaving for the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Being that Buffalo also lost fullback Reggie Gilliam and it's third wide receiver spot is unsettled, we consider three "starting" jobs to be available on offense.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who was just getting the snap during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. No. 76 is left guard David Edwards. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although it varies weekly, the Bills have started games in triple wide receiver sets, and they've also occasionally deployed a fullback for the game's first snap.

Here's how we see the three races two days ahead of Saturday's exhibition against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. With practice no substitute for live game action, the August 15 preseason opener should add substantial clarity to this picture.

Third Wide Receiver

Primary candidates:Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Skyler Bell (R)

With DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir entering training camp as the clear-cut top-two wide receivers, the stage was set for a three-way battle for WR3 reps between veteran Josh Palmer, 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell.

Looking healthy, Palmer seems to have taken the early lead amongst the group although the Preseason Week 1 depth chart has Coleman listed amongst the starters.

After a disappointing 2025 season with the Bills, the versatile route runner is beginning to look like the player Buffalo thought it was getting when signing him to a three-year contract worth $29 million. We wrote, in detail, about his impressive start last week.

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer starts his spring for a catching drill at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that he's had some opportunities, and he's made some good plays for us, particularly down field " said offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. "It's good to see him out there. I wasn't here last year, but my experience with him being out there has been real positive."

Palmer did not catch a touchdown in his first season with the Bills and never regained his footing after a Week 6 ankle injury. Thus far, he's made multiple impressive receptions while showing the ability to track the deep ball during practices.

Coleman is also trying to shake off a rough 2025 campaign that included multiple benchings due to a lack of professionalism. Getting a fresh start with the new head coach, Coleman has made a couple acrobatic catches but drops have also been an issue.

When it comes to Bell, the highlights have yet to materialize, but Carmichael shared a positive assessment of the player prior to Monday's practice in Orchard Park.

"We have thrown a ton at him. We put him at a ton of different positions, a ton of different routes. We have asked him to do a lot, and he's gone out there, and he's done everything we've asked. He's smart. ... We're excited with where he's at," said Carmichael.

In an unfortunate development, Bell was not seen by media during Tuesday's practice, meaning he's likely dealing with an injury of some kind. The Bills were off on Wednesday.

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell pulls in a pass in the end zone during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Primary candidates: Alec Anderson, Austin Corbett

With David Edwards having left for the New Orleans Saints in free agency, the Bills will have a new starting left guard in 2026.

Returnee Alec Anderson, who spent the last two seasons as the Bills' sixth lineman, has been the favorite to earn the starting role, but he'll have to hold off free agent addition Austin Corbett. The latter has 78 career starts and a Super Bowl LVI ring as the Los Angeles Rams' right guard.

Bills Alec Anderson drills against Ar’maj Reed-Adams during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It appears to be a two-man race through two weeks of training camp practices. Anderson has been the first to take first-team reps during team periods, but Corbett has been on his heels.

"The left guard battle on offense, that's a premium spot that we need to make sure we're good there. Our No. 1 thing is to protect No. 17," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane after the first training camp practice. "Right now, [Corbett] he's battling a young guy in Alec who's trying to, who's been that extra O-lineman for us and has spot started, even went out to tackle for us in the Pittsburgh game. So it's kind of fun."

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two worthy candidates going toe to toe, this battle may not be decided until after the three-game exhibition schedule.

Fullback

Primary Candidates:Jackson Acker (R), Ben VanSumeren

It's presumed that head coach Joe Brady and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael are interested in rostering a fullback, and the Bills have two options to replace Gilliam.

Undrafted rookie Jackson Acker and former Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Ben VanSumeren are sharing the practice reps thus far, but there hasn't been a great deal of opportunity yet for either player to make his case. While VanSumeren was listed first on the team's first unofficial depth chart, it's way too early to declare either player a favorite.

Bills fullback Jackson Acker pulls in a pass in the back of the end zone during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that continues to develop a little bit more for us evaluating them in the run game," said Carmichael earlier this week. "I think that we'll have some opportunities to get some more periods again as more and more practices with the pads on. I think their volume on those days will increase, and we'll let the competition keep going."

Acker, who has running back traits, became a contributor for Wisconsin when Bills' current defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the Badgers' interim head coach.

"He was a running back when he came into Wisconsin, and I want to say it was his first carry at Rutgers. He takes it to the house. He's big, he's physical, he's got some tools," said Leonhard.

Meanwhile, VanSumeren transitioned to fullback prior to the 2025 season, but he was lost for the year due to a patella tendon tear in Week 1. He was cleared for all activities during the second phase of OTAs this past spring.

Bills Ben VanSumeren makes a catch at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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