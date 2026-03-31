Could the Buffalo Bills still be looking to add to their wide receiver room? According to reports, that's exactly what they're doing.

Despite the major trade for D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears, the Bills are still looking to give Josh Allen more pass catchers. Many have speculated how Buffalo can address that through the NFL Draft, projecting them to land a WR in mock drafts.

But what about trading for another NFC North WR? According to a report from Easton Butler of 247 Sports' Packers Report, the Bills are among four teams exploring a trade for Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks.

Teams have been calling the #Packers about WR Dontayvion Wicks again. Some teams include the Bills, Raiders, Dolphins and Jets. Several others are calling, but these 4 have been the most prominent. pic.twitter.com/BXCDn7KpLP — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) March 30, 2026

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What would Bills gain by adding Wicks?

Wicks would be able to compete with Josh Palmer and Keon Coleman as Buffalo's No. 3 receiver behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. And while he's never been a star during his time in Green Bay, Wicks has been moderately productive since entering the league out of Virginia in 2023.

The fifth-round pick out of Virginia has compiled 108 receptions, 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Packers' tenure. And although he never broke out with GB, part of the issue was he was playing in an extremely crowded WR room with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson competing for targets. Not to mention, Tucker Kraft, too, at tight end.

Although there are many mouths to feed in the Bills' attack, too, Wicks would also be getting an upgrade from playing with Jordan Love to an MVP in Allen.

What would Wicks trade cost?

With Wicks' modest production and with him being on an expiring contract that will lead to free agency in 2027, Buffalo could add the 24-year-old for a Day 3 pick.

But it would be a high upside move. As Doubs landed with the Patriots this spring, Wicks was one of the names noted to step in to pick up his departing target share.

Wicks may not move the needle as a flashy name. But adding him could bring necessary depth to the Bills' receiving corps.