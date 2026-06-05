What Could've Been! Bills Confirmed on A.J. Brown’s List before Partriots' Trade

A.J. Brown to the Buffalo Bills was like a real-life fantasy football trade being teased this offseason. But it was much closer to happening than one would realize.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the former Eagles' star landing with the Bills’ top division rival in the Patriots.

Breer shared that in Brown’s trade chatter with Philadelphia, the team expressed he pick potential landing spots in the AFC. Those four teams were the Bills, Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

But what Breer noted is that the Bills may not have been as interested in the three-time second-team All-Pro as it once seemed.

”The Bills pulled out of it, almost immediately, because they traded for D.J. Moore,” said Breer.

💻 @AlbertBreer



AJ Brown is in New England at long last — how'd the deal go down? And were both teams really winners at the end of the day?#NFL #NEPats #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hBIvbZCoQ2 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 2, 2026

Brown vs. Moore debate

With both Buffalo and New England trotting out new WR1s in 2026, it’s hard not to compare the two. But especially finding out Brown was looking to the Bills as a potential landing spot.

Brown has been the slightly more productive player, with six career 1,000-yard seasons compared to four for Moore. But we also have factor in the trove of middling QBs Moore had in Carolina.

Even during Moore’s stint in Chicago, he had a run-first QB in Justin Fields — who he hauled in a career-best 1,364 yards from in 2023 — before helping groom Caleb Williams in his first two seasons.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

And it’s also hard to ignore the fact that Brown had the luxury of playing his Eagles tenure with a fellow stud receiver in DeVonta Smith. It also helps having an Offensive Player of the Year like Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

So, it will be a intriguing to see how Brown handles an attack led by Drake Maye, who may be regarded as a better passer than Jalen Hurts.

Dreaming of Brown with the Bills

It’s hard not to think “what if” when it comes to the Bills making a blockbuster deal for Brown. Even as he approaches his age-29 season, Brown would have brought the first WR1 presence to the Buffalo offense since the departure of Stefon Diggs.

Throughout his seven-year career, he’s garnered a 110.3 passer rating when targeted. Since the start of the 2024 season, he’s posted just six drops, including in the playoffs.

One can only dream of what an attack featuring Brown and Josh Allen could have been. Now, Buffalo will have to see him on the opposing sideline twice a year for the foreseeable future.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after making a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images