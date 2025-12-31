Trade for Raiders' star Maxx Crosby could be possibility for Bills this offseason

If there's one position the Buffalo Bills could target for an upgrade this offseason, it would be defensive end.

As a team, the Bills have just 35 sacks on the year, which ranks 19th in the NFL. The Bills could benefit from a star on the defensive line, and there could be one available in Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send Crosby to the Bills for a 2026 1st-round pick, 2026 4th-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick and wide receiver Joshua Palmer.

"The Buffalo Bills have already secured a playoff spot, but they should be looking to add win-now talent for as long as their Super Bowl window remains open," Knox wrote. "The Bills have recently gone the aging veteran pass-rusher route, adding Von Miller in 2022 and Joey Bosa this past offseason. Perhaps it's time they target a premier pass-rusher in his prime, like Crosby.

"Bosa, for the record, ranks second among Bills defenders with five sacks. Crosby would pair with Bills' sack-leader Gregory Rousseau to form a terrific pass-rushing tandem. That duo would help Buffalo battle the New England Patriots for AFC East supremacy."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby trade makes sense for Bills

The Bills would be a much better defense with Crosby on the defensive line. He has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster for each of the last five years and has recorded 69.5 sacks in his first seven seasons with the Raiders.

This past offseason, Crosby signed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league that isn't a quarterback. Crosby is under contract until the end of the 2029 season, which is why the Bills would be expected to part ways with multiple high draft picks to acquire him.

The money is the only thing that is preventing this deal from happening for the Bills, who need to make some room if they were to acquire Crosby and his contract.

"The Bills have just $5.3 million in projected 2026 cap room. Dealing Palmer would generate another $5.5 million in cap space. Buffalo would still need to cut salary to take on Crosby's contract, but moving Palmer would be a good start," Knox wrote.

It would be a bold move to bring in Crosby, who turns 29 in August, but it could be what Buffalo needs to take its defense to the next level.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

