Ryan Fitzpatrick Unveils Halftime Performer for Bills' New Highmark Stadium Opener

When the Buffalo Bills play their first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium, there will be a special halftime show.

The Bills have already opened up their new stadium, with fans first being allowed in during the "Return of the Blue & Red" practice on Aug. 8, and Buffalo played two preseason games there, also.

But now Buffalo is gearing up for the first regular season game at the new venue, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, when the Bills host the Detroit Lions in Week 2 on Prime Video.

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is also an analyst for Prime Video, revealed that the band OneRepublic will perform during halftime of the contest.

"We have an announcement to make right here on the pod, Fitz," former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said on the podcast he hosts with Fitzpatrick.

"The Bills are kicking off Thursday Night Football on Prime this season at the brand new Highmark Stadium in a couple of weeks and they've been working with Amazon on an act for halftime," Fitzpatrick said.

"If my sources are correct, Whit, it's gonna be: OneRepublic," Fitzpatrick announced.

Who is OneRepublic?

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder sings ÒGood LifeÓ at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Made up of band members Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher and Brian Willett, OneRepublic is an American pop rock band out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

OneRepublic has been around since the early 2000s, when the band first gained some popularity on MySpace. Yes, it is that Myspace for all my 1990s and 2000s kids out there.

More recently, you might know OneRepublic more for its hit songs, "Apologze" and "Counting Stars."

Mixed reviews for new Highmark Stadium

A view of the New Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot to like about the Bills' new stadium, which has a lot of cool Bills-related features. The venue is more spacious and has some great views, whether that's of the field from the stadium's concourse, or of the skyline of Buffalo from the upper deck.

But fans also complained about obstructed views from seats, a smaller video board, traffic and parking issues and a lack of weather protection for lower-level seats, among other things.

The natural grass field has been seen as a positive, too, and is big with players who prefer grass over artificial turf. However, even the grass has had some early issues.

“The field is a** right now,” an unnamed player said, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. “But it’s early.”

“The grass looked good,” linebacker Dorian Williams said. “It was cool. A couple spots kind of chunked up a little bit, but it’s better than playing on (artificial) turf.

“The kinks will keep getting worked out. You can see some of the grass kind of mound up and guys knocking it back down, but I’ve had no traction problems so far."

Panthers running back Jonathan Brooks, who played on the grass in the first preseason game, called the field "lumpy" but "actually pretty good" overall.

As the players noted, things will get better as time progresses and the stadium crew works with the surface more.

Let's just hope the kinks are ironed out before Buffalo and Detroit take the field in Week 2.

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