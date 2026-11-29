Are Buffalo Bills Playing Today? When Is AFC Leader's Next Game During Stretch Run?
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The Buffalo Bills moved to 4-0 in Thanksgiving games with Josh Allen as their quarterback.
Now, in the wake of Thursday's 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which was heavily aided by kicker Tyler Bass, Allen and the Bills will get to enjoy a Sunday off from work.
Having played its Week 12 game on November 26, Buffalo is idle on Sunday, November 29 when 20 other NFL teams will play.
Boasting an AFC-leading 10-1 record with six games remaining, the Bills enjoy a mini bye of sorts while having an opportunity to consume some Thanksgiving leftovers with their families. Buffalo is 2.0 full games up on its closest competition in the race for the conference's top seed.
“We're in week 12 right now. We got a long way before we even start thinking about that [winning a championship]," said Allen. "We got to continue to keep getting better. This short little mini bye, if you will, get guys healthy, and then work on what we need to work on."
Bills face Patriots on road next
Bills' players will return to the facility on Monday as preparation begins for the Week 13 road game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 6.
On Wednesday, Buffalo will hold the first of three practices as it gears up for a revenge game. The Patriots are responsible for the Bills' lone loss this season, 29-26, in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium.
This time, however, the Patriots (5-5) won't have quarterback Drake Maye available. Furthermore, prized free agent wide receiver AJ Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson are both on Injured Reserve.
The December 6 meeting will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
Three consecutive standalone games await
After the featured matinee against the Patriots in Week 13, the Bills will play their next three games in standalone viewing windows.
First, they visit the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football on December 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Then, it's a December 19 night home game against the Chicago Bears in a Saturday night special on NBC.
Moving forward, Thanksgiving won't be the only holiday that Buffalo will have to celebrate after the fact this year. The Bills will take center stage on Netflix on Christmas Day, visiting the Denver Broncos for a 4:30 p.m. ET start.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.