The Buffalo Bills moved to 4-0 in Thanksgiving games with Josh Allen as their quarterback.

Now, in the wake of Thursday's 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which was heavily aided by kicker Tyler Bass, Allen and the Bills will get to enjoy a Sunday off from work.

Having played its Week 12 game on November 26, Buffalo is idle on Sunday, November 29 when 20 other NFL teams will play.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) walks off the field with a turkey leg and the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after a win | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boasting an AFC-leading 10-1 record with six games remaining, the Bills enjoy a mini bye of sorts while having an opportunity to consume some Thanksgiving leftovers with their families. Buffalo is 2.0 full games up on its closest competition in the race for the conference's top seed.

“We're in week 12 right now. We got a long way before we even start thinking about that [winning a championship]," said Allen. "We got to continue to keep getting better. This short little mini bye, if you will, get guys healthy, and then work on what we need to work on."

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed following the game Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills face Patriots on road next

Bills' players will return to the facility on Monday as preparation begins for the Week 13 road game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 6.

On Wednesday, Buffalo will hold the first of three practices as it gears up for a revenge game. The Patriots are responsible for the Bills' lone loss this season, 29-26, in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium.

This time, however, the Patriots (5-5) won't have quarterback Drake Maye available. Furthermore, prized free agent wide receiver AJ Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson are both on Injured Reserve.

The December 6 meeting will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three consecutive standalone games await

After the featured matinee against the Patriots in Week 13, the Bills will play their next three games in standalone viewing windows.

First, they visit the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football on December 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Then, it's a December 19 night home game against the Chicago Bears in a Saturday night special on NBC.

Moving forward, Thanksgiving won't be the only holiday that Buffalo will have to celebrate after the fact this year. The Bills will take center stage on Netflix on Christmas Day, visiting the Denver Broncos for a 4:30 p.m. ET start.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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