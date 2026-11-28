It’s a bird! Wait, it’s a plane! No, it’s Sup . . . a Bass?

On a night where everyone expected a certain 6-foot-5, 237-pound former MVP quarterback to put on his “Superman cape” in a critical primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, instead it was Buffalo’s normally much-maligned kicker—seventh-year veteran Tyler Bass, who stands at just 5-foot-10 and weighs only 183 pounds—who showed up to save Thanksgiving in less-than-ideal conditions in Orchard Park.

Nov. 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass (16) attempts a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the AFC’s No. 1 seed still hanging in the balance for the Bills as the calendar nears December, for a split second the 29-year-old former sixth-round pick was seemingly larger than life—to his coaches, teammates, and all of Bills Mafia—as his game-winning, 57-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter sent the Chiefs home with their third loss of the season.

Coupled with the Denver Broncos' Black Friday loss, the Bills' win has boosted their No. 1 seed probability to 80 percent per Next Gen Stats.

It was also the second time that Bass has hit a game-winner on Thanksgiving, as he did so against the Detroit Lions back on November 24, 2022.

Needless to say, it provided everyone with plenty to give thanks for at the holiday’s conclusion . . . especially the Western New York franchise’s aforementioned quarterback, who’s seemingly going through a bit of a rough patch as of late despite the team getting off to its best since the 1991-1992 season.

“Happy Thanksgiving . . . two of the best kicks I think you’ll ever see. Obviously the weather was what it was tonight. I have to be better. I need to be better. I will be better, [but I’m] thankful for my team, thankful for my defense, [and] thankful for my kicker,” Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen said to reporters following the pivotal victory over Kansas City.

Nov. 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NBC Sports reporter Melissa Stark (center) hands the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy to Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass (16) after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve played in cold games. I’ve played in rain games, [and] cold-rain games are tough . . . but, everyone’s got to play in it, myself included, [and] the other team’s got to play in it. T. Bass [had] to play in it, and he made two of the best kicks you’ll see.

“So, everybody’s doing their part. I’ve got to do mine.”

Bills’ veteran kicker climbs back from serious injury

Nov. 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass (16) celebrates after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that said, although Allen’s continued poor play was rough to watch amidst the dreary weather, Bass’ performance was the complete opposite, which has been the case for the entirety of his 2026 campaign so far this fall.

Entering the spring, summer, and fall months with plenty of question marks surrounding his roster status following last year’s season-long stint on injured reserve due to complications with an aggravating hip/groin/pelvic issue that wound up requiring surgery, Bass has performed swimmingly in 2026.

With his only field-goal miss of the season coming just six days ago on November 22 against the Miami Dolphins, the Irmo, South Carolina, native has currently made the second-most field goals (26) in the league and also possesses the second-highest percentage of field goals made (96.3%) this year amongst kickers with at least 22 attempts behind only Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin, who ironically started his professional career by signing with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2019: just one year before the team drafted Bass in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern University.

“I try to treat every kick the same. You know, at the end of the day, they’re all worth three points. So, it doesn’t matter if it’s from 5 yards or from 60 yards. You’ve just got to treat it all the same,” Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass said at the podium shortly after his game-winner against the Chiefs.

Nov. 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NBC Sports reporter Melissa Stark interviews Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass (16) after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve worked really hard since November [of last year]—just when I was out of my surgery—just really grinding. All I had to do was work out and just train, and train, and train. . . . Going out there, I really just trust my preparation [and] trust my teammates.

“We work really hard all week. We prepare for a lot of different scenarios. And, just being able to go out there—and it come to fruition [the way that it did]—it’s humbling, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Latest two kicks landed in NFL history books

Tyler Bass is the first kicker in NFL history with a game-tying 54+ yard FG and a game-winning 54+ yard FG in the 4th quarter of the same game. pic.twitter.com/AVRnDqoluO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 27, 2026

With that in mind, not only does Bass now join McLaughlin atop the NFL at the current moment in terms of those two previously-mentioned crucial statistics, but Buffalo’s former 2020 draft pick also just set a new NFL record with his two latest boots of the ball against Kansas City.

According to a post sent out from the team’s official PR account on X, not only was his 57-yarder the longest game-winning kick in any game with temperatures below 35 degrees since at least 1987, but but both Bass’ game-winner and his earlier game-tying, 54-yard field goal—which happened with 11:58 remaining in the fourth quarter—set a new precedence for NFL kickers as it was the first time in league history that any player has accomplished the feat of making two such kicks of that specific distance and variety in the fourth quarter of any game . . . EVER.

And, it occurred against a team that Bass has an unfortunate history of devastating misses against as he shanked a 44-yard attempt in the AFC divisional round at home in the old Highmark Stadium versus Kansas City in January 2024 that would have tied the game for Buffalo with 1:43 left on the clock in the fourth quarter under former longtime head coach Sean McDermott.

Jan. 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' fans in the crowd look on as kicker Tyler Bass (2) misses a potential game-tying field goal wide right against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Conditions in that game weren’t anywhere close to how brutal they were this past Thursday night, either.

But, then again, nothing has been more tough than Bass’ road to redemption.

With back-to-back seasons of just a measly 82.8% field-goal percentage before his difficult injury situation in 2025, the veteran kicker has somehow become a better version of himself in the process.

While many want fans and outside observers want to tout Buffalo’s behemoth quarterback as the team’s only hope for success later on this season during its quest toward Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Bass proved on Thursday night that any critics out there should probably start changing their tune because pretty soon—if he keeps it up—Bills Mafia might start bringing back the infamous quirky singing fish wall mounts in his honor . . . just like the ‘90s.

“Honestly, I try to treat every game, you know, [just] as it’s the next one. It’s the most important one because it is the next one. [But], you know, I would be lying if [I said] I didn’t think throughout the week, like crossed my mind once or twice, ‘Oh, we’re playing them.’ But, at the end of the day, it’s the most important game because it’s our next game,” Bass added.

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills' veteran kicker Tyler Bass (16) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game-winning field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This team’s hungry. . . . Joe showed us a photo in a team meeting this week, and it was our first training camp practice. And, it was just raining [hard]. And, he just said, ‘Hey, we’ve been doing this for a long time. We’ve been doing it for a while. The guys really bought into that, and tonight it showed.

“It’s never going to be perfect. It’s going to be sloppy at times, but that’s football. And, that’s the beautiful thing [about] it. It was pretty fun to watch, and amazing to be a part of.”

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