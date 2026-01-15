Must-see Bills smash NFL Wild Card Sunday viewership record
In this story:
All eyes were on NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence on Wild Card Sunday.
CBS Sports reported that the Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars set a record for the most-watched early Sunday window AFC matchup on record on any network.
The Numbers
The game averaged 32.710 million viewers, including a peak of 41.152 million, according to a post from CBS Sports PR.
MORE: NFL greed puts Bills at substantial disadvantage vs. Broncos in divisional round
Viewership for this window of Wild Card Weekend was up 5% from last season, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.
Record-breaking season
This follows "NFL on CBS" having its most-watched season through the Wild Card round on record, averaging 21.635 million viewers. It was the most-watched network package.
MORE: Second-place Bills still attracting America's attention at decade-high rates
The national game window at 4:25 PM on Sundays was the most-watched program, with Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving being the most watched game of the 2025 season with 57.2 million views.
Josh Allen is Must See TV
While it makes sense to have a team from a big market like the Dallas Cowboys be associated with breaking viewership records, it's an incredible accomplishment to have Jacksonville and Buffalo associated with a playoff broadcast all-time high.
Despite the NFL playoffs missing out on the pedigree of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow, viewership showed that Allen (and Lawrence) can more than hold their own as faces of the league that carry viewership numbers.
MORE: NFL schedule-makers 'rely on' Bills and Josh Allen to draw America's interest
What likely also helped the broadcast's numbers is the fact that the game remained close the entire time, with four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.
Now playing on a Saturday afternoon for the Divisional Round, against a larger-market team in the Denver Broncos, the Bills will look to once again make broadcast history this weekend.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tballFollow whatthef00tball