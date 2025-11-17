Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane reach milestone with Bills' victory over Bucs
The Buffalo Bills completely transformed as an organization when Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott took over the franchise in 2017.
On Sunday, the two earned their 100th win (including playoffs) as a head coach and general manager respectively, illustrating the successful culture they've implemented over the past decade.
According to Bills PR, McDermott joins an exclusive list of head coaches to reach triple-digit wins in their first nine seasons, including Hall of Famers Paul Brown, John Madden, and Joe Gibbs, with George Seifert and Mike McCarthy rounding out the group.
After the game, owner Terry Pegula presented each of them with a game ball for their accomplishment.
"This doesn't just happen. [It's] never about one person, just like we always talk about," explained McDermott after receiving the recognition in the locker room. "It's never about one person, it's about the team. This doesn't happen without a great team around both of us. So, [I'm] very grateful for that."
Beane's thoughts were much shorter. "I appreciate you guys. Hell of a job. Great, great job."
For the duo, 90 of their 100 wins have come with Josh Allen at the helm, while Tyrod Taylor led 'McBeane' to eight wins, and Matt Barkley and Nathan Peterman each won one game as starters since 2017.
McDermott is now at 93 regular season wins, currently tied with Jack Del Rio for the 48th most by a head coach in NFL history. Buffalo would need to finish the year undefeated for him to reach the century mark this season, which would place him 45th all-time.
