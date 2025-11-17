Josh Allen apologizes to Bills' veteran WR for throwing 'really freaking hard' pass
It was the first time in nearly 22 months since Josh Allen last had Gabe Davis on his side during live game action.
After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Davis left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency following the 2023 campaign, but that relationship ended only one year into a three-year contract.
As fate would have it, Davis, while working his way back from season-ending knee surgery, returned to the Bills in a practice squad role.
In Week 11, he was finally ready for deployment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Making his season debut as a practice squad gameday elevation, Davis caught three of four receiving targets for 40 yards in the Bills' 44-32 win.
The lone incompletion was on a second-down play from the Bucs' 2-yard line, and the ball hit the ground by no fault of Davis.
"I feel bad. I threw that little one-step slant really, really freaking hard in the end zone. Could have given him a better chance to score a touchdown there, but we'll keep working on it," said Allen, who finished with three touchdown passes and three touchdown rushes.
Rediscovering that connection shouldn't take long. Davis averaged 6.7 touchdown receptions per regular season over the course of his rookie contract, and his four-touchdown performance in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round was historic.
By all indications, Davis is thrilled to be back with the Bills. Not to mention, he showed plenty of juice on Sunday.
"Just felt right. Definitely feels good to be back. It felt like it was meant to be," said Davis. "Happy to be back here. This is my most comfortable I've been playing. Just glad I got that Bills' jersey on again."
