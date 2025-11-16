Bills list underachieving WR amongst inactives in apparent benching vs. Bucs
The Buffalo Bills' latest list of gameday inactives features a prominent name, and it's not injury related.
Falling in line with rumors of a potential Bills-imposed benching, second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman did not earn a jersey for the Week 11 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2024 second-round draft pick is one of seven inactive players for the November 16 non-conference contest.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Coleman "was late to meetings on Friday morning," which led to the decision.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore is also a healthy scratch, making way for Gabe Davis and Mecole Hardman to dress.
While Buffalo's offense has failed to consistently stretch the field through the passing game, Coleman has caught his share of blame during what has been a disappointing sophomore season to date.
Coleman was disciplined earlier this season, held out for Buffalo's first offensive series against the New England Patriots on October 5. The brief benching was believed to stem from Coleman's failure to meet team standards, presumably related to punctuality and effort. He was also benched for the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie in 2024.
Coleman has averaged only 27.3 receiving yards per outing in the eight games since his 112-yard season-opening performance.
RELATED: NFL prediction panel won't abandon Bills amidst recent struggles
In addition to tight end Dalton Kincaid and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who were ruled out on Friday, linebacker Shaq Thompson is unavailable after being tabbed as questionable due to a hamstring issue.
Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt round out Buffalo's gameday inactives for the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs at Highmark Stadium.
In a positive development, starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is available for the first time in three weeks. Versatile defensive back Cam Lewis, who was also questionable on the injury report, is active, too.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —