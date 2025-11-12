Bills' returning WR can help Joe Brady 'get this pass game where it needs to be'
The Buffalo Bills' receiving corps needs a spark, and Joshua Palmer may finally be ready to provide one.
The Bills' highest-profile offensive addition this past offseason has been out since suffering an injury while being tackled to the ground early in the second quarter of an October 13 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
"I thought, Josh did a really good job in the Atlanta game until he got injured. I think he was coming along and finding different ways to use him. He was an important signing to us," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Banging up his knee and ankle on a 15-yard reception, Palmer has been unavailable for three consecutive games following the Bills' bye week. He officially returned to practice on October 30, and the 26-year-old took another step toward live action on Wednesday.
For the first time since suffering the injury, Palmer was a full participant at Bills' practice. The change bodes well for his Week 11 availability against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The reports that we've gotten from our medical staff have been just that. He's looking like he's on schedule and ready to go. We'll know a little bit more today when I can get my eyes on him, and we'll go from there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park
Although Palmer accounted for a rather pedestrian 234 receiving yards over his first 5.5 games, the former third-round draft pick has the ability to stretch the field and separate from defenders. Prior to signing a three-year, $29 million contract with the Bills, he averaged more than 15.0 yards per catch over his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"When he's ready to go, he's going to be an asset that's going to help us continue to get this pass game where it needs to be," said Brady.
No Bills' wide receiver accounted for more than 58 yards in the 30-13 loss to the Dolphins. In terms of throwing downfield, there are 25 qualifying quarterbacks averaging more air yards per completion than Josh Allen through 10 weeks.
In what would be an ideal situation for Brady and the Bills, Palmer will be ready to go when the Buccaneers visit Highmark Stadium on November 16.
