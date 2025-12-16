Sean McDermott makes history after Bills' comeback win over Patriots
When the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday, head coaches Sean McDermott and Mike Vrabel each broke trends that spanned the entirety of their careers as related to a team's bye week.
A first for McDermott
Sunday's victory was the first time Sean McDermott has beaten a team coming out of its bye week, with the Patriots enjoying a late Week 14 bye ahead of their divisional matchup with the Bills.
This trend had previously included Buffalo's loss earlier this season to the Atlanta Falcons, who had an early Week 5 bye followed by a Week 6 matchup against the Bills on Monday Night Football. Buffalo's 2023 fall to the Denver Broncos is also included, ironically also a Monday Night Football matchup, infamously known as the game that got Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey fired.
Breaking Vrabel's perfect score
Heading into Sunday's matchup, Vrabel was undefeated as a head coach in the first game out of the bye week, after going 6-0 during his six years in Tennessee. This is a trend that Bills fans would know well, since McDermott is also undefeated with the Bills when coming out of their bye week, winning all nine games.
The match's results obviously broke this trend, simultaneously creating career "firsts" for both head coaches in the AFC East matchup.
Bonus Bills trend
According to @HOFSteveTasker, the Bills are now 9-0 since 2021 against a team they've previously lost to in the same season. This trend includes the postseason, with recent playoff wins over the Patriots, Dolphins, and Ravens all occurring after previously losing to them in the regular season.
Most of the wins come against divisional opponents, since the Bills are guaranteed two matchups every year against their AFC East foes. Buffalo has defeated the Patriots four times, Jets twice, Dolphins twice, and Ravens once after losing to them earlier in that same season.
