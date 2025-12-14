Buffalo defense seeking answers, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills own a 9-4 record and have already lost at many games this season as they did in 2024. The New England Patriots, off last week, are tied for the best win-loss record in the NFL at 11-2. That’s seven more wins than the club managed a year ago, and three more victories than the Pats managed from 2023-24. New England is in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.

The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles, but that streak is very much in jeopardy. In fact, if Mike Vrabel’s team can complete the season sweep of the Bills this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, it’ll be game, set, and match for Vrabel and company as the franchise would clinch its first division crown since 2019.

RELATED: SI game prediction doubts Josh Allen's ability to push Bills past Patriots in Week 15

Sean McDermott’s club does enter this showdown off consecutive victories over the Steelers (26-7) and Bengals (39-34). Quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook continue to carry the Bills' offense. Is this club starting to build a little momentum down the stretch?

Bills vs. Patriots history

Is the pendulum swinging back the other way again? For most of this century, the Patriots owned the Bills. From 2000-19, New England owned an imposing 35-5 edge in this series. Then came eight wins in 10 meetings by McDermott’s club, including a 47-17 victory in the 2021 wild card playoffs at Buffalo. In Week 18 of 2024, the Pats did come up with a 23-16 victory in which Allen made a one-play cameo. Then came this season’s 23-20 Sunday night win by New England in Week 5 at Orchard Park, hence the Patriots can sweep this series for the first time since 2019.

Strength vs. strength at Foxborough

The Bills’ top-ranked ground attack, averaging a solid 157.8 yards per game, takes on a Patriots’ defense that has allowed the third-fewest yards per game rushing (89.5). However, a closer look shows that in the team’s last four outings, all wins, Vrabel’s defenders have permitted 121.0 yards per game on the ground.

Patriots’ second-year quarterback Drake Maye has certainly lived up to expectations. The third pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been sharp, hitting on 71.5 percent of his throws for 3,412 yards and 23 touchdowns, while committing only eight turnovers. He’s been sacked 40 times—just six times in his last four games.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) protects the ball from Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Patriots’ WR Stefon Diggs bears watching

In their last two games, wins over the Steelers (58) and Bengals (62), Buffalo defenders have allowed a combined 120 yards rushing. Those are the two lowest totals by an opponent this season. Could this unit be turning the corner after allowing 148.9 yards per game on the ground in its first 11 games in 2025?

MORE: Bills elevate Christian Benford insurance, prep for Patriots' potent passing attack

He leads the Patriots in catches (64) and receiving yards (705). One-time Buffalo Bills’ Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs has been solid, and played a huge role in the Patriots’ 23-20 win at Orchard Park in Week 5. He totaled 10 catches for 146 yards, accounting for more than half of Maye’s 273 passing yards that night.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —