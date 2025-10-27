Sean McDermott offers scathing review of Bills' passing game in Week 8 vs. Panthers
The Buffalo Bills’ passing game is a problem. And Sean McDermott appears well aware of that fact.
McDermott offered a critical review of the Bills’ aerial attack while speaking with reporters on Monday afternoon, hours following the team’s 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers.
During the Week 8 victory over Carolina, Buffalo rode its running game en route to an explosive effort. But the passing game was lacking, much like it has over the past several weeks.
Quarterback Josh Allen finished the first half just 6 of 13 passing for 66 yards before completing all six of his passes during the second half. It was a strong finish for Allen and his pass-catching corps, but signs of struggle lingered throughout what was a disappointing performance as a whole.
On Monday, McDermott acknowledged that the offense must be better through the air.
“At the end of the day, we have to be able to throw the football,” said the Bills head coach.
McDermott added, “It’s something we have to continue to work on as coaches and figure that piece out.”
The Bills’ struggles in the passing game have largely centered around a dearth of talent at the wide receiver position, where Buffalo has just one adequate target in Khalil Shakir. The talented slot receiver finished Sunday’s win over the Panthers with six receptions for 88 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. But aside from him, other Bills WRs combined to finish the game with just four receptions for 44 yards.
Second-year target Keon Coleman caught three passes for 30 yards, with one of those coming from backup QB Mitch Trubisky during garbage time. Elijah Moore was the only other Bills’ WR to record a catch.
“We have to be able to throw the football, or else you’re going to be sitting in a one-dimensional style of offense,” said McDermott. “You’ve got to be able to do both (passing and running). And do both effectively in order to play at a high level like we need to.”
Looking ahead, with a matchup against AFC rival the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this Sunday, the Bills’ focus must be on developing their aerial attack in a hurry. Complementary football has long been a calling card for the McDermott-led Bills, and this team must get its act together in the passing game if it hopes to compete with some of the top teams in the league the next several weeks heading into the playoffs.
