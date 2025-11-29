3 key matchups that will decide Bills vs. Steelers Week 13 showdown

The 7-4 Buffalo Bills go on the road in Week 13 to take on the 6-5 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams are in the mix for a playoff spot, making this an important showdown. Pittsburgh is currently in the lead in the AFC North, but if the Baltimore Ravens catch them, the Steelers could be a team Buffalo has to worry about in the wild-card race.

That's why securing a win in Week 13 could have an impact down the road. With the stage set, let's see which matchups could ultimately decide the winner this weekend.

Christian Benford vs. DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf runs with the ball after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf hasn't been as explosive as the Steelers hoped he would be, but he has still put together a respectable season. He enters Week 13 with 42 receptions for 573 yards and five touchdowns.

He's also capable of turning any play into a home run, meaning he's someone Buffalo has to keep an eye on. Christian Benford will likely be the one tasked with covering Metcalf, and while the big-bodied wideout will have his moments, Benford has to keep him from ruining the day to ensure his team walks away with the win.

Ryan Van Demark vs. Nick Herbig

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With Dion Dawkins out this weekend, the Bills are likely to start Ryan Van Demark at left tackle. The team's swing tackle, Van Demark, has filled in during some important moments, including a fourth-quarter drive during the 2023 finale, which helped the Bills secure an AFC East title.

This will be a tough game for Van Demark to play in with Pittsburgh featuring two elite pass rushers on the edge. T.J. Watt gets most of the attention, but he often lines up across from the right tackle. That means Nick Herbig will be facing off against Van Demark.

Herbig is the fifth-highest rated edge rusher this season, according to PFF, and has a career-high 6.5 sacks. Keeping him from ruining the game plan will be key in this one, making this one of the most important matchups to watch.

James Cook vs. Steelers' run defense

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Buffalo leaning on a backup offensive tackle, Josh Allen might not have as much time to throw as he's accustomed to. To counter this, the Bills will need to lean heavily on the ground game, which is led by James Cook.

Cook enters the weekend with 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the way for the No. 2 rushing offense in football. The Steelers are typically strong against the run, but they're 15th in run defense this year. That gives Buffalo the edge, and they need to lean into that to secure a win in Week 13.

