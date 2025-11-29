Buffalo Bills' cornerback receives extra special league-wide honor in Week 13

Christian Benford received a high honor from the NFL Players Association this week, which named the Buffalo Bills cornerback their Week 13 Community MVP for his work in the Western New York community.

Benford was selected by the NFLPA for their weekly league-wide award after hosting his inaugural Thanksgiving Celebration event at the Community Missions of Niagara Frontier. During his first-ever holiday event, Benford provided a warm holiday meal and essential winter items for 300 families in need.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“Being named Community MVP is an honor that means more than words,” Benford said, per the NFLPA. “My motivation has always been simple — show up, give back and make sure people feel loved because Christ loves us all.”

Benford and his 47 Hearts Foundation donated $5,000 to provide attendees with a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, along with a “winter kindness kit,” that was filled with a hat, gloves, hand warmers, body warmers, lip balm and snacks to help recipients prepare for what is expected to be another harsh winter in Buffalo.

Bills defensive tackle Christian Benford makes a one-handed grab during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of Benford’s recognition, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit organization of his choice, and he will also be eligible to receive the Alan Page Community Award at season’s end. The award includes an additional $100,000 donation to a cause of the player’s choosing.

Benford is the second Bills player to receive the NFLPA Community MVP, joining left tackle Dion Dawkins, who received the award in Week 10.

