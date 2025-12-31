Buffalo Bills starter OUT for Week 18 matchup vs. New York Jets

A Buffalo Bills captain will miss the team’s upcoming Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets, Sean McDermott announced earlier this week.

Terrel Bernard will be out for the Bills when they host the Jets for the final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as the starting linebacker is dealing with a calf injury sustained during this past week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Bills are well-positioned to absorb his loss.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) during the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another absence

“We'll take it one week at a time is all I can give you right now,” said McDermott regarding Bernard’s injury on Monday. “It’s still obviously less than 24 hours out from the injury at this point.”

Bernard’s ailment is the latest in a long line of injuries that have kept the defensive captain off the field this season. With his impending absence, he will have missed five games due to injury.

Long road

Bernard’s injury struggles this season first began with an ankle injury he sustained during the Bills’ Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He went on to miss the Bills’ next game against the Carolina Panthers, which followed the team’s bye week.

Then, in a Week 12 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans, he exited with an elbow injury and missed three straight games. After returning in Week 16, he made it through a slim win over the Cleveland Browns before he was once again lost midway through this past week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seamless replacement

All the while, Bernard has been replaced by veteran Shaq Thompson, who has clearly performed more effectively than Bernard throughout the season. Thompson has been one of the team’s most impactful defenders in run support, while his leadership has helped the Bills push through some challenging moments this season as well.

In most cases, losing a team’s starting middle linebacker, who also happens to be a team captain, would be a critical blow. But the Bills are the exception.

Thompson has filled in admirably all season long, and nothing different should be expected from the 31-year-old veteran this time around.

