A key Buffalo Bills' starter could be nearing a return.

And it couldn’t be coming at a better time.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills could have avoided costly blocked extra point vs. Eagles

We’re live with Sean McDermott as he meets with the media.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/CFszB2UayF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 29, 2025

Special teams boost

After missing two straight games due to a quad injury, starting kicker Matt Prater appears as if he has a good chance to play against the New York Jets in Week 18.

“Matt Prater seems to be moving in the right direction,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott while speaking to reporters via Zoom on Monday.

He added, “Don’t know for sure yet, but feel like we’re heading in the right direction there. He should be back this week. But we’ll know a little bit more over the next day or two when he gets a chance to kick some more here for us.”

MORE: Buffalo Bills cut free-agent failure after critical blocked kick in Week 17 vs. Eagles

Buffalo Bills place kicker Michael Badgley watches to see where his practice field goal attempt went as the teams warm up before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An expected cut

If he can’t play on Sunday, the Bills would need to sign a new kicker, as they released Prater’s replacement, Michael Badgley, just hours after his blocked extra point weighed heavily into the outcome of Buffalo’s Week 17 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the second straight week Badgley missed an extra-point attempt.

Before the injury

Prior to sustaining his ailment, Prater had made 90% of his field goal attempts on the year with three missed extra points. He was signed before the season to replace Tyler Bass, who is on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery to repair hip and groin injuries he sustained during the preseason. Bass will not be available to return this season.

MORE: Revealing Josh Allen injury update provided by Bills' head coach ahead of Week 18

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) watches his field goal attempt in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Looking ahead

The Bills will return to the practice field on Wednesday, when we will learn more regarding Prater’s status for the upcoming matchup with the Jets. Buffalo and New York are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —