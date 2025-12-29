Matt Prater's injury status disclosed days before Bills' Week 18 game vs. Jets
In this story:
A key Buffalo Bills' starter could be nearing a return.
And it couldn’t be coming at a better time.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills could have avoided costly blocked extra point vs. Eagles
Special teams boost
After missing two straight games due to a quad injury, starting kicker Matt Prater appears as if he has a good chance to play against the New York Jets in Week 18.
“Matt Prater seems to be moving in the right direction,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott while speaking to reporters via Zoom on Monday.
He added, “Don’t know for sure yet, but feel like we’re heading in the right direction there. He should be back this week. But we’ll know a little bit more over the next day or two when he gets a chance to kick some more here for us.”
MORE: Buffalo Bills cut free-agent failure after critical blocked kick in Week 17 vs. Eagles
An expected cut
If he can’t play on Sunday, the Bills would need to sign a new kicker, as they released Prater’s replacement, Michael Badgley, just hours after his blocked extra point weighed heavily into the outcome of Buffalo’s Week 17 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the second straight week Badgley missed an extra-point attempt.
Before the injury
Prior to sustaining his ailment, Prater had made 90% of his field goal attempts on the year with three missed extra points. He was signed before the season to replace Tyler Bass, who is on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery to repair hip and groin injuries he sustained during the preseason. Bass will not be available to return this season.
MORE: Revealing Josh Allen injury update provided by Bills' head coach ahead of Week 18
Looking ahead
The Bills will return to the practice field on Wednesday, when we will learn more regarding Prater’s status for the upcoming matchup with the Jets. Buffalo and New York are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky