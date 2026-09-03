Bills' Newest WR Greg Dortch Grateful Unique NFL Path Led Him Back Home

Roster construction in the National Football League is conceivably a never-ending endeavor.

Whether it be tinkering the active game-day roster or constantly picking apart the practice squad, league executives are always on the lookout for a player who might be able to improve their team’s current state of affairs.

And, with the somewhat new NFL rules regarding the aforementioned practice squad now a little more lenient—at least since 2020—it has afforded general managers the ability to add certain veteran players to their respective squads that they may have never previously had the opportunity to do so in years of the past.

Buffalo dove deep into pool of previous NFL players for its 2026 practice squad

Jul 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with general manager Brandon Beane (left) during training camp practice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take no further look than the Buffalo Bills’ current 17-man group, for instance.

The Bills, instead of keeping a plethora of younger players on the practice squad, decided to tack several veterans onto the list instead.

“You’d love to keep more than 53 (players) sometimes. And, so we do like the guys that we have on the 53, (but) then we also like, you know, some of the practice-squad players,” Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane said to reporters at One Bills Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll just take that week by week . . . special teams, you know, factors into those decisions, as well.”

Keeping that in mind, the team signed 15 players who had at least been a member of another NFL team’s practice squad for part of a season in the past, while only adding two rookies to the group.

Needless to say, it’s a totally different landscape in the NFL now in terms of how the rosters look and how the practice players are utilized around the league.

And, as such, the Bills are hoping to capitalize on those differing dynamics, especially with players like veteran inside linebacker Shaq Thompson, who was a starter for Buffalo in six of 12 games in the regular season last year, and former Cleveland Browns’ first-round offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who was the 10th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama.

One specific player—a punt returner—pokes out above the rest on veteran-laden list of names

Former Detroit Lions' wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, August 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, for as interesting as those two names are, there may be no other player on the Bills’ current practice squad who has caused more of a positive stir amongst Bills Mafia members than eighth-year veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch, who has also been a fairly productive kickoff and punt returner during his stay in the league.

It seems like a good fit, especially considering the one-time diminutive Demon Deacons’ wideout from Wake Forest University was actually born up the road in Rochester, New York, before eventually moving to Highland Springs, Virginia, as a seven-year-old kid.

And, while he doesn’t remember much other than some snow and colder weather, this whole process has still been a homecoming of sorts for the newest Bill.

He’s taken everything in stride since his release last Sunday.

Former Detroit Lions' wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) practices during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Michigan, on Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ve been through that situation before—just getting cut and released—but this one was a little bit different. It kind of caught me off guard, you know? I didn’t think I was going to be put in that position,” newest Bills’ wide receiver Greg Dortch, who finished with an average of 14.7 yards on his three punt returns this preseason, said after practice in Orchard Park, New York, on Tuesday.

The number, if stretched out over the course of a 17-game season, would’ve been good for fourth in the entire NFL last season.

Dortch finished the year in 2025 ninth in the league according to FOX Sports with an average of 11.6 yards per return.

“But . . . man, I’m really just grateful and thankful to be here—having another opportunity to just play football—honestly. Like I said, eight years in (and) an undrafted guy, (I’m) grateful. . . .

“Day 1, still got a lot to improve on, but it was fun.”

Dortch came from Detroit, but coincidentally has experience with two Bills’ coaches

Most recently with the Detroit Lions over the past few months of the offseason after originally inking a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the NFC-North squad in March, the now 28-year-old former undrafted wideout has also played professionally for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals since entering the league in 2019, which was just one season after Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen entered the NFL.

The 5-foot-7, 175-pound playmaker might not be very big in terms of his stature, but he still packs quite a punch when given the opportunity to display his talents both on offense and special teams.

For his career, Dortch has notched 145 total receptions for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns—which all came with the Cardinals from 2021 to 2025—in addition to tallying 21 rushing attempts for 119 ground yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, on special teams, he's been even more productive, which is a good thing.

Because, not only is he fairly familiar with the Western New York area, but he’s also quite accustomed to working with new Bills’ special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, who coached for the Cardinals from 2019 to 2025 in the same capacity.

Nov. 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s also worked with Buffalo’s current wide receivers coach, Drew Terrell, as well.

“Man, I’m really just grateful and thankful for the opportunity to come here. If you would’ve asked me a week ago if I would have thought I would’ve been a Bill, I probably would’ve said, ‘No.’ But, things happen fast in this league. So, I’m really just thankful,” Dortch continued.

“It’s a good fit just because I’m wanted here. I feel like I have an opportunity to showcase my abilities, and the things that I can do: the things I can bring to this team. This is a really good team. Man, (there are) a lot of good guys on this team. So, (I’m) really just excited to show what I can do.

“I’d be lying if I said (those two coaches being here) didn’t matter at all, but (it helped) a lot, really. In this business it’s about who you know, you know? And, I’ve spent a lot of time with Jeff Rodgers and Drew Terrell. And, they know the type of character (I possess)—the type of man that I am—so, just being able to come here, and feel wanted, it feels good.”

Diminutive playmaker possibly in Bills’ plans past just practice-squad eligibility

Nov. 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) carries the ball during the second quarter of a past NFL regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, although he’s currently just on the practice squad with only three call-ups to his name, Dortch presumably will dress for games to start the regular season off as Buffalo’s main punt returner.

Former 2024 fourth-round running back Ray Davis tried to take the job in training camp for the Bills, but he quite literally fumbled it away with his mishaps at the position throughout the preseason.

For that reason, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Dortch eventually makes his way onto the active 53-man roster by the time the end of September comes around, especially if he keeps up with his past production.

For his career, the former Highland Springs High School standout has registered 99 total punt returns for an average of 8.9 yards per return, while also tallying 75 kickoff returns for an average of 23.6 yards per attempt.

Oct. 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) returns the ball against the Green Bay Packers and avoids a tackle from Packers' cornerback Bo Melton (16) at State Farm Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although not eye-popping, the stats are solid. And, they’re much better than any other player who Buffalo currently has on the roster to try and fulfill that specific role.

Veteran Khalil Shakir, who normally just fair catches the ball when back to return punts, has just a 7.7 yard-per-return average on 24 total regular-season returns from 2022 to 2025.

And, to provide even further contrast, Dortch has recorded a 49-yard career-long punt return during his time in the league, while Shakir has only managed to muster up a long of 28 yards in four seasons of work.

It’s clear to see: Dortch deserves his chance to prove the practice squad is merely a placeholder for him before taking off on the active roster later this fall.

Of course, that’s if everything goes according to plan over the next few weeks.

Fans—and the Bills’ newest receiver—will just have to wait and see how things shake out.

Dortch seems destined for opportunity as early as Week 1 down in Houston

Aug. 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Former Detroit Lions' wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) carries the ball during Detroit's training camp practice at Meijer Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the results, though, it’s obvious that Buffalo wants to try and have more of a sparkplug, so to speak, back there returning punts this season.

It’s a positive development to see, and it’ll surely provide some interesting talking points when the season soon begins in the coming weeks of September.

Dortch appears ready for anything, though.

“I would say I’m smart,” Dortch added on Tuesday. “(I make) a lot of right decisions, (and) I take care of the ball: those are the main two things I feel like are very important (to a returner). I’m not giving the ball away, and I’m smart (with it). And, then everything after that, is just a plus. And, if you look at the tape, and you at my numbers—man, I’m dynamic—shoot, I was top-10 last year in the league (for) punt-return average.

“I’m an exciting player, man. And, I’m really just excited to bring that to this team.”

Nov. 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) celebrates with Arizona tight end Travis Vokolek (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a past NFL regular-season game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills’ fans will surely be excited, too, especially if he finds a way to pop off a long return against either the Texans or his most recent former team—the Lions—during the inaugural regular-season home opener at the brand new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium under the lights of Thursday Night Football on September 17.

Wouldn’t that be something?