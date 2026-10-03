What Joe Andreessen's Latest Contract Extension Means for Other Bills

Joe Andreessen was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before Brandon Beane decided to get ahead of things and extend the home-grown talent mid-season.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills and Andreessen agreed to a two-year, $5 million extension with $3 million guaranteed.

So, what does this mean for the future of the linebacker room and special teams core? Let's break it down.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andreessen's Outlook

The Lancaster native, and former UB Bull, joined the Bills as a UDFA in 2024. In his first two seasons, he appeared in 30 games, playing 587 special teams snaps and another 210 defensive snaps.

Andreessen is one of the best special teamers in the league. He's tied for the second-most special teams tackles since 2025, with 26.

This offseason, he appeared to be in a battle for a roster spot with Keonta Jenkins, ultimately beating out the Virginia Tech product for the fourth and final linebacker spot on the 53 man roster.

Exact details of the contract will shed light on the financial structure of the deal, but the agreement coming to terms midseason confirms that the Bills view Buffalo Joe as an important piece of the team's short-term future.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) rushes a Houston Texans punt in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Future of the LB Room

Currently, Andreessen isn't relied on as a defensive contributor, and he may never be. Time will tell if he can pair his solid tackling and processing with improved pass coverage to become a well-rounded off-ball backer.

With that being said, it's unlikely that this deal impacts the future of Dorian Williams, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. For the right price, it wouldn't surprise me if Williams is re-signed this offseason. However, the emergence of a 2026 rookie may make Buffalo's decision to let the UFA walk easy.

Aside from Terrel Bernard (who's extended through 2029) the only other LB on the active roster is 5th round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Buzz from training camp indicated KEO was pushing Williams for a starting role. Ultimately, the veteran won the competition, but Elarms-Orr has still played 14% of defensive snaps so far this season, typically in formations with three off-ball linebackers.

If the TCU product can make the most of his limited role, that would have more of an influence on the future of Dorian Williams than this Andreessen deal.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) and linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) sack Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Special Teamers On Notice?

Back in March, the Bills signed another core special teamer, giving "safety" Sam Franklin a three-year, $7 million contract

I put "safety" in quotes because the Bills have done everything in their power to avoid playing him on defense, even turning to Darnell Savage (who had recently been claimed off of waivers) in a playoff game. Franklin played just six defensive snaps last season, compared to 329 special teams snaps.

For all intents and purposes, Franklin is a "special teamer". Given his recent extension, it's unlikely he's going anywhere.

The player most impacted by this deal was the one I mentioned earlier for being in a training camp battle with Andreessen – Keonta Jenkins.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) carries the ball defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Elarms-Orr breaks out and allows the Bills to move on from Williams, I have trouble envisioning the Bills rostering a LB room with as little experience playing defense as a Bernard-KEO-Andreessen-Jenkins room would have.

Jenkins is a great practice squad asset to have, but if he wants to find the best opportunity to make a 53 man roster, I'm not sure that place is Buffalo.