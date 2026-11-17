Spencer Brown Goes from Doubtful to Dominant for Bills vs. Jets' Prized Rookie
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Buffalo Bills' starting right tackle Spencer Brown faced long odds to become available during a short week.
With Brown not practicing, the Bills were preparing to face a New York Jets' defensive front headlined by No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey coming off the edge in Week 10.
Furthermore, Alec Anderson, who filled in so admirably last year when Brown was unavailable against the Pittsburgh Steelers and TJ Watt, is now the starting left guard.
Not that the Bills didn't trust sturdy swing tackle Tylan Grable, but Brown is much more equipped to deal with an elite edge rusher.
"That's why, given the opportunity, and if he felt like he can go, he was going to give us the best opportunity to go. He's played so much football for us, and I got all the trust in him to not be able to get the practice. So, like I said, Bailey is going to be a problem in this division for a long time," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady after the 31-12 road win.
Doubtful, but not doubted
After seemingly having gotten past a back flare-up that kept him sidelined in Week 8, Brown picked up a new injury in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. He tweaked his ankle blocking for a rushing attempt on Buffalo's second possession of the game in Minnesota.
Brown, who fought through the entire 23-6 win over the Vikings in Week 9, didn't sound like someone intending to miss time.
"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown in the postgame locker room.
Although he failed to practice leading up to the Week 10 road game, the Bills were holding onto a glimmer of hope hence the doubtful designation on the final injury report. As it turned out, Brown's warrior mentality paid dividends.
"We were hopeful of it. Maybe that's the competitor in him. Then, we put him through a workout this morning, and he felt like he was going to be okay," said Brady. "It was obviously a surprise to me. Not him having that mindset, but I was a little surprised that he'd wake up and felt a little bit better enough to kind of roll with it."
Beating David Bailey
Brown played every offensive snap until catching a breather during the final three kneel-downs. He was practically perfect in protection against Bailey, and he helped spring James Cook for a 74-yard touchdown run.
"I knew it wasn't going to be just a day off coming out here with a bum ankle, but yeah, he's a good player and I look forward to going against him again," said Brown.
According to Next Gen Stats, Brown did not allow a pressure in 13 pass rush reps against Bailey, who entered the game with 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits to his credit.
"To be able to go out there and be able to just execute against him without really getting ready for anything, it's a testament to kind of who Spencer is," said Brady.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.