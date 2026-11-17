Buffalo Bills' starting right tackle Spencer Brown faced long odds to become available during a short week.

With Brown not practicing, the Bills were preparing to face a New York Jets' defensive front headlined by No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey coming off the edge in Week 10.

Furthermore, Alec Anderson, who filled in so admirably last year when Brown was unavailable against the Pittsburgh Steelers and TJ Watt, is now the starting left guard.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that the Bills didn't trust sturdy swing tackle Tylan Grable, but Brown is much more equipped to deal with an elite edge rusher.

"That's why, given the opportunity, and if he felt like he can go, he was going to give us the best opportunity to go. He's played so much football for us, and I got all the trust in him to not be able to get the practice. So, like I said, Bailey is going to be a problem in this division for a long time," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady after the 31-12 road win.

Doubtful, but not doubted

After seemingly having gotten past a back flare-up that kept him sidelined in Week 8, Brown picked up a new injury in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. He tweaked his ankle blocking for a rushing attempt on Buffalo's second possession of the game in Minnesota.

Brown, who fought through the entire 23-6 win over the Vikings in Week 9, didn't sound like someone intending to miss time.

"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown in the postgame locker room.

Bills Spencer Brown looks over a play with Milli Wilson, an offensive assistant coach before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although he failed to practice leading up to the Week 10 road game, the Bills were holding onto a glimmer of hope hence the doubtful designation on the final injury report. As it turned out, Brown's warrior mentality paid dividends.

"We were hopeful of it. Maybe that's the competitor in him. Then, we put him through a workout this morning, and he felt like he was going to be okay," said Brady. "It was obviously a surprise to me. Not him having that mindset, but I was a little surprised that he'd wake up and felt a little bit better enough to kind of roll with it."

Beating David Bailey

Brown played every offensive snap until catching a breather during the final three kneel-downs. He was practically perfect in protection against Bailey, and he helped spring James Cook for a 74-yard touchdown run.

"I knew it wasn't going to be just a day off coming out here with a bum ankle, but yeah, he's a good player and I look forward to going against him again," said Brown.

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws down field as New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (31) applies the pressure | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Next Gen Stats, Brown did not allow a pressure in 13 pass rush reps against Bailey, who entered the game with 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits to his credit.

"To be able to go out there and be able to just execute against him without really getting ready for anything, it's a testament to kind of who Spencer is," said Brady.

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown allowed zero pressures across 13 one-on-one matchups against David Bailey.



Bailey finished without a pressure for the first time in his NFL career after generating 6 pressures and 2 strip-sacks last week.@BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2026

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