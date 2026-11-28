We've come to learn that $2.2 billion isn't enough for a roof-enclosed stadium, but is it at least enough for protection on the concourse?

At the Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium, the answer is apparently not.

Following five straight elite weather home games to open the schedule, Bills' fans encountered downright miserable conditions with the Kansas City Chiefs in town on Thanksgiving night.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With temperatures sinking below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and steady rain throughout the evening, players and fans alike were exposed to the harsh elements throughout the Bills' last-second victory.

"I've never been wetter," said X user @BuffaloLexi shortly after kickoff. The paid spectator, who appeared to be making the most of her experience rooting on the Bills, later mentioned "the rain has me soaked to the core."

Raining on the concourse?

While most fans presumably expected to endure a soaking at their seats in an outdoor stadium, the troubling issue is that there appeared to be no retreat for non-club level spectators.

In a video shared on X by season ticket holder @buffalobillsbae about 30 minutes prior to kickoff, water can be seen pouring down onto fans standing on the covered concourse.

"Bro why it raining inside our brand new stadium?" said the seemingly-puzzled diehard.

Bro why it raining inside our brand new stadium? pic.twitter.com/ZUfJeEvCdJ — AB BAE 🦬 (@buffalobillsbae) November 27, 2026

It's certainly a fair question, and it indirectly exposes some of the warts on the Bills' massively-expensive new home.

Whether it's due to an engineering mistake or an unexpected structural failure, now matter how heavy the rains are, the scene inside Highmark Stadium isn't supposed to happen, especially when the venue is still practically brand new.

It's already a sore subject for a portion of the fan base that is miffed by the fact a roof was not included during stadium construction.

Furthermore, there are apparently season ticket holders who were told that their seats would be protected from precipitation by the stadium's canopy roof, but, in reality, they got wet on Thursday night.

According to The Athletic's Tim Graham, who is known to have had his fingers on the pulse of all stadium construction-related matters, the Bills' ticket sellers advertised that the "360-degree canopy is supposed to help cover over 60% of the seats."

It's becoming apparent that the new Highmark Stadium is unquestionably a net positive for the Bills, the fanbase and the community, but it hasn't come without a few disappointments along the way.

The Bills have two regular season home games remaining with the expectation of hosting at least one playoff game come January. Buffalo next plays at home when the Chicago Bears visit on Saturday, December 19 for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

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