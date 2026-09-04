Why New Highmark Stadium Made Bills One of NFL's Offseason Losers

After years of anticipation, the Buffalo Bills unveiled their new home this offseason. The first unofficial game was the Return of the Blue and Red practice. During that scrimmage, the stadium was criticized heavily for their small video boards and obstructed views.

Things seemed to calm down on that front once they had their second unofficial game at Highmark, which was the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Still, there were some issues, including the field which was considered problematic by players. The Bills responded by saying they would replace the turf, something that will be completed before their official opener in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Perhaps the new grass will help give the stadium a better image, but it's safe to say the early reviews have been disappointing. That's why SI.com's Gilberto Manzano named New Highmark Stadium as one of the NFL's biggest losers of the offseason.

"The reviews for the Bills’ new stadium haven't been very good. They’ve been criticized for having small video boards, seats with obstructed views and poor field conditions, which is wild considering they’ve only used the field for two preseason games," Manzano wrote.

"Seems like upgrades are badly needed before the Bills’ home opener in Week 2, the first of three consecutive home games."

Not everything about the stadium has been negative

A view of the bison statues outside the New Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is often the case, the negative press is making the most noise, but there were also some pretty positive reviews as well. Bills On SI's Mike Moraitis broke down some of the best features.

He wrote in detail about how a collage of photos brings some of the team's recent success to light. He also said fans were appreciative of small details such as the red and blue lights on the escalators. What might be most important, however, is the fact that many fans were thrilled with the bigger seats which offered plenty of leg room. There's also the Labatt Skyline Deck, which allows fans to get an excellent look at downtown Buffalo.

Outside of the stadium, there were positives as well, including the Family Circle, which pays homage to players of the past. There are placards placed around the circle honoring former players, which replaces the previous Wall of Fame. In the middle of the circle are three massive bison statues, which represent family.

In the end, there were always going to be criticisms, but the Bills made this stadium for their loyal fans, and it seems they appreciate it for the most part. Even if not everyone agrees.

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