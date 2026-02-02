Bills Predicted to Select Shifty Wide Receiver in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills hoped they found their No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Keon Coleman out of Florida State.

Unfortunately, he hasn't developed into the threat they hoped he would be. That's why it's widely believed the Bills, and new head coach Joe Brady, will focus on finding a replacement this offseason.

MORE: Bills 'targeting' Oklahoma's co-defensive coordinator as DBs coach, per reports

While free agency is an option, the Bills are also expected to focus on receivers in the 2026 NFL draft. That's the route ESPN's Matt Miller takes in his latest mock draft, predicting the Bills select Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with their first pick.

Pick No. 26: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Based on the news conference after the Bills fired Sean McDermott, it sure seems like wide receiver Keon Coleman might not be a long-term answer for Buffalo. Even with the Bills shifting to a more balanced offense focused on NFL rushing champion James Cook III, there's a severe need for wide receiver help. Josh Allen needs a pass catcher who can create and make plays," Miller wrote.

"Concepcion has average size at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but he's shifty throughout the route tree and creates yards after the catch. The Bills could line him up in the slot and unleash him on choice routes, where he can quickly create space and be a threat unlike anything Allen has had since Stefon Diggs."

MORE: Bills Named Top Landing Spot for 3 of Top 50 Pending NFL Free Agents

Concepcion might not have elite size, but as Coleman proved, that doesn't guarantee success. As for Concepcion, he offers plenty of speed, and his ability to pick up yards after the catch is a perfect fit for Brady's offensive scheme.

After starting his collegiate career at North Carolina State, Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M in 2025. He recorded 919 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 receptions. He was also a weapon on special teams, with 456 yards and two touchdowns on 25 punt returns.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —