Buffalo Bills' Rookie Review: Draft Class Mostly Invisible through First Two Wins
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When the seventh-round punter is the most-productive rookie thus far, it's not a good sign for the latest draft class.
Such is the case with the Buffalo Bills through two weeks of the NFL regular season schedule.
While the Bills own a 2-0 record and have scored more points than any other team, they've done it without any significant contributions from their rookie draft class. Out of the 10 members, one is no longer with the organization, another is on Injured Reserve and four others have been healthy scratches in Weeks 1 and 2.
While the two-week sample size is way too small to lead to any serious conclusions, there's no ignoring that the impact, from general manager Brandon Beane's latest class, has been minimal.
OLB TJ Parker
Round 2 (No. 35 overall)
Parker has been on the field for 22 percent of the defense's snaps as part of the edge rusher rotation, and he hasn't made a case for that number to increase. The second-round pick has one assisted tackle and no quarterback hits through two games.
CB Davison Igbinosun
Round 2 (No. 62 overall)
Igbinosun has arguably been the class's top performing position player to date, but he's taken a backseat to 2025 first-rounder Max Hairston. The Ohio State product has spelled Hairston on 19 percent of snaps, totaling four solo stops and one pass break-up.
T Jude Bowry
Round 4 (No. 102 overall)
The depth tackle has been inactive for both games thus far. Meanwhile, returnee Tylan Grable has handled swing tackle duties albeit in a limited sample.
WR Skyler Bell
Round 4 (No. 125 overall)
The Bills have made practice squad call-up Greg Dortch the fifth wide receiver on the game day roster in Weeks 1 and 2 due to his return ability. Bell has been a healthy scratch as a result.
ILB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Round 4 (No. 126 overall)
After losing out to returnee Dorian Williams for a starting inside linebacker spot, Elarms-Orr has totaled only 20 defensive snaps over the first two games. It appears as if the Bills don't view the rookie as ready for a major role, because Williams hasn't been great.
DB Jalon Kilgore
Round 5 (No. 167 overall)
Kilgore has yet to earn a game day jersey after beating out veteran safety Geno Stone for a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster. Buffalo has deployed only three true safeties through its first two games with Damar Hamlin joining starters Cole Bishop and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
DT Zane Durant
Round 5 (No. 181 overall)
The Penn State product flashed during training camp, but began the regular season on Injured Reserve. It's worth monitoring what the Bills do if he's ready to return in Week 5. With Phidarian Mathis coming off suspension after Week 3, Durant may need to stay on IR for roster gymnastics purposes.
CB Toriano Pride
Round 7 (No. 220 overall)
The Bills waived on Pride on cutdown day, and the Cleveland Browns subsequently claimed the speedy cornerback. Pride has yet to earn a spot on Cleveland's game day roster.
P Tommy Doman
Round 7 (No. 239 overall)
Doman has punted only four times, but his 48.0 net average ranks second overall behind Kansas City Chiefs' punter Matt Araiza. He's also seemed to seamlessly slide in as the holder for kicker Tyler Bass.
G Ar'Mmaj Reed-Adams
Round 7 (No. 241 overall)
Reed-Adams played well enough this summer to earn a spot on the 53-man roster as a presumed developmental prospect. He's been inactive each of the first two games.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.