Bills' Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on Depth Chart?

For the second year in a row, the Buffalo Bills focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball during the NFL draft.

In 2025, six of their nine selections were on defenders and in 2026, it was six of their 10 overall picks that were used on defensive players.

General manager Brandon Beane has made a concerted effort to fix Buffalo's defense, and that included tweaking the roster this year to fit new coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme. Offensively, they have found some potential hidden gems, including Skyler Bell, a fourth-round pick out of Connecticut this year.

With the stage set, let's see which rookies have been moving up the depth chart and which are falling behind after the first week of training camp.

Rising: Skyler Bell, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Kani Walker

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as the takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills made two popular picks back-to-back during the fourth round of the draft. At No. 125 overall, they added Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell. With the very next selection, they took TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. These two picks were met with immediate praise as both players not only played positions of great need, but they each had the potential to be a steal considering how late they were selected.

One week into camp, and both players seem to be climbing up the depth chart. Bell has been a precise route runner, who is growing in comfort with the offense every day. The only thing that could hold him back is the depth ahead of him, but Bell has the makings of a long-time contributor. Elarms-Orr has a clearer path to the field as a rookie. Right now, he's the No. 3 inside linebacker and took advantage of first-team reps while Dorian Williams was dealing with an injury. There's still a chance he could earn a starting spot, but even if he doesn't, Elarms-Orr appears ready for a big role as a rookie.

The third player who's climbing up the depth chart is undrafted free agent Kani Walker. The former Arkansas cornerback is emerging as a threat to steal a spot on the 53-man roster. He's quickly become one of the more intriguing storylines to follow this offseason, and all eyes will be on him, especially when preseason games begin.

Falling: Toriano Pride Jr.

Bills Toriano Pride Jr. and Quentin Skinner sign autographs after practice at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To be fair, cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. hasn't done anything to hurt his spot on the depth chart. By all accounts, he's performed better than most seventh-round picks typically do. The problem for him is that Buffalo hit a home run with Walker. The undrafted free agent's climb up the depth chart is coming at the expense of Pride. That means he has some ground to make up as training camp moves along.

Holding Steady: Davison Igbinosun, T.J. Parker

Buffalo Bills T.J. Parker runs a drill during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top two picks for Buffalo this year came in Round 2 with Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker as their first pick, and Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun as the second.

Both players have stood out as positive performers during the first week of camp, but their spots on the depth chart have not changed. Parker plays a crowded position where players such as Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, and Michael Hoecht will make it hard for him to find snaps.

As for Igbinosun, he has yet to prove he deserves a starting spot over 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. That's no knock on Igbinosun, but a byproduct of Hairston's emergence.

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