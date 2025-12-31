Sean McDermott explains why Bills have not played 4x Pro Bowler since signing him

Matthew Judon did not appear in his first two games since the Buffalo Bills acquired him through free agency on Dec. 20.

Despite injuries continuing to pile up along the Bills’ defensive line, Judon has remained on the practice squad, while Andre Jones Jr. has been elevated to fill in along the edge.

And on Wednesday, Sean McDermott explained why the team has decided to go with the Jones Jr. rather than Judon in a couple of critical contests.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Matthew Judon (8)

Rationale

“Limited sample,” said the Bills’ head coach regarding Judon while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. “I think he’s been with us two weeks now, and the first week was a, call it a normal week, but we have not been practicing, we’ve just been doing walk-throughs on Wednesdays.

“So, that would really have left during the first week just one full practice and then a Friday practice. Last week, we (had a) walk through both days and then had a Friday practice. So small window of a sample.”

With that said, now that Jones is out of practice-squad elevations after appearing in three straight games, the Bills may elect to have Judon play in Week 18 to audition for a potential playoff role. Players have unlimited practice squad elevations throughout the postseason.

Anything left?

Judon struggled to produce during 13 games in his lone season with the Miami Dolphins, playing 41% of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps, but coming away empty in the sack department and finishing with just 19 tackles and three quarterback hits.

The 33-year-old veteran is in his 10th NFL season and has recorded just 9.5 sacks over the past three seasons. In the two seasons before that, Judon had combined 28 sacks during the 2022 and 2021 campaigns.

So, while he may prove to be washed up, as he did during his time with Miami earlier this year, with the Bills continuing to face mounting injuries and potentially facing a numbers crunch in Week 18, it wouldn't be a shock to see Judon suit up this weekend against the New York Jets.

The Bills have already secured a playoff spot and been eliminated from AFC East title contention. With little else to play for aside from playoff seeding on Sunday, Buffalo should give the vet some run and see what he may be able to contribute for the team moving forward.

