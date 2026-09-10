This Bills’ Position Battle Still Isn’t Settled Entering Week 1

Throughout the offseason, the inside linebacker battle took center stage for the Buffalo Bills defense. Both Dorian Williams and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr made plays throughout camp that suggested they would be able to secure the starting position.

Entering Week 1, it appeared as though Williams had the job locked up, especially since his name was first on the unofficial depth chart. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said that’s not exactly the case.

According to Leonhard, both players will still see the field often, since they bring something unique to the table. He added that in his mind, there’s still a competition as the two linebackers will continue battling one another for snaps during the season.

”I think it’s still a competition, I really do. I think both guys are going to see the field at some point. I’m excited for where they’re both at,” Leonhard said.

“They’re different players, right? They have a different skill set. They have enough similarities, that’s why they’re playing the same position, but there’s differences in the way that they move there’s differences in the way they process things and in what their strengths are. So I think they’re both going to make us a better defense when they’re on the field.”

Dorian Williams injury during camp opened door for Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano not part of the roster during minicamp (Thompson signed to the practice squad after training camp), Williams had the inside track to the starting job next to Terrel Bernard. Unfortunately, he was dealing with an injury and while the team was quiet on the specifics, it did open the door for the rookie fourth-round pick.

Elarms-Orr took advantage of the opportunity and was praised by Leonhard, who was impressed with the efficiency Elarms-Orr displayed.

"He's a very efficient mover, so it's really cool to watch him. Whether he knows it or not, I think he's in the right spot the majority of the time. He's got a really good feel for the game," Leonhard said following OTAs.

That should be enough to get Elarms-Orr some snaps early in the year, but he will have to prove he's the better option than Williams. There will also be another contender for both players to deal with.

Shaq Thompson could take snaps from both players

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson looks over his shoulder after an interception against the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to fighting for snaps with one another, Williams and Elarms-Orr will have to fend off Shaq Thompson. While the veteran linebacker was signed to the practice squad, it's just a matter of time until he gets moved to the active roster.

Once there, it will be tough to keep him off the field.

Thompson had 56 tackles and one sack in 12 games last year for Buffalo, but came on strong at the end of the year. He even recorded 13 tackles and an interception in two playoff games. Once he's back up to speed, Thompson could very well be a fixture opposite Bernard.

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