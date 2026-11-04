Bills, Budda Baker Rumors Give Buffalo Hope for Deadline Trade With Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills' need at the safety position just became more dire when it was reported on Tuesday that the Bills are going to release safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The decision to cut ties with Gardner-Johnson comes following him serving a one-game suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player. Despite that disgusting act, it's still at least a bit surprising the Bills are cutting him, as head coach Joe Brady previously said Gardner-Johnson wasn't going anywhere.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Gardner-Johnson's "inconsistency in play" was what led to his release and "not as much the spitting incident."

Nevertheless, adding to the safety position just became more important because the Bills don't have much they can rely on there.

NFL insider opens Budda Baker door

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler touched on Budda Baker's potential availability on Wednesday morning.

Fowler says Baker is on his radar as a trade candidate, and while Baker "would be hard to trade" because of his status as an Arizona Cardinals "lifer," he is also hearing that all of the losing in Arizona has "weighed on him."

In addition to all that, Fowler also said "teams such as Buffalo or Jacksonville could try to take advantage of that."

"Also on the Arizona front, safety Budda Baker remains on my radar, though he has been a Cardinals lifer and would be hard to trade. But my sense is the consistent losing has weighed on him, and teams such as Buffalo or Jacksonville could try to take advantage of that," Fowler said.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler isn't the first one to surmise that Baker's career-long stint in Arizona might have him standing pat. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said the same thing.

"That guy has been such a stud I don't know that Budda Baker is gonna be traded," Schefter said. "I don't think Arizona wants to move on from a guy that has meant so much to that franchise. (Baker) is such a baller."

It might be true that the Cardinals don't want to trade Baker, but if he wants to be moved because he is indeed sick of all the losing that isn't likely to end in the next few years with the Cardinals rebuilding, Arizona could oblige out of respect for him.

Baker, Bills are perfect match

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Baker has been one of the better safeties in the NFL during his career.

The veteran is an excellent box safety who is both strong against the run and as a pass-rusher. Baker's 73.8 Pro Football Focus run defense grade ranks 33rd at the position, and he's top five in run stops, also. As a pass-rusher, Baker sports a 72.6 grade, ranked 14th, and he has 3.5 sacks in eight games.

The Bills could really use a boost in coverage given the fact that they have the third-worst pass defense in the league, and Baker has been strong in that area with a 48.1% completion rate surrendered and a passer rating against of 94.2.

When it comes to compensation, we could see Baker going for a fourth-round pick.

The Bills are well-stocked with draft capital to be able to afford that, and what makes this potential trade even better is that Baker's contract runs through 2027.

If Baker can be had, general manager Brandon Beane shouldn't hesitate to go get him.

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