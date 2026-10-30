Bills-Derwin James Trade Lands Among NFL's Best Deadline Proposals

Sitting at 5-1, the Buffalo Bills are among the top contenders in the NFL this season. That said, they shouldn't be content with their roster, especially with other contenders making moves.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears both bolstered up their rosters with the Seahawks adding Quenton Nelson and the Bears bringing in Jeffery Simmons. Even the San Francisco 49ers made a move, bringing back DeForest Buckner.

While none of the AFC contenders have made a huge splash just yet, it's only a matter of time. One team to keep an eye on is the Kansas City Chiefs, who could be in the market for some help at receiver. With so many moves already taking place, and others expected, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane must be proactive and address the team's struggling secondary.

One move that could not only help Buffalo, but would also be one of the best possible traded at the deadline, according to Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, would be adding Derwin James in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. As Iyer says, the Chargers need to be sellers at the deadline following their 0-6 start and James is a perfect fit for Jim Leonhard's defense.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Chargers are sellers with Jim Harbaugh after starting 0-6 and needing to move some veteran players to reboot their roster. If (Khalil) Mack is the top candidate, then James would be a close second," Iyer wrote.

"The do-everything star safety has given the team many great seasons when healthy. He would thrive as the clean-up playmaker in Buffalo's defensive scheme of Jim Leonhard, filling a huge positional need while playing for a former notable NFL safety."

James is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a four-time Second-Team All-Pro. The 17th overall pick out of Florida State in 2018 has developed into one of the more complete safeties in the league and would be an instant upgrade in Buffalo, where their trio of safeties has struggled, especially in coverage.

What would a Derwin James trade look like for the Bills?

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. reacts after making an interception against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers won't be interested in giving up James for nothing, especially considering he just signed a three-year extension worth $75 million this offseason. James is under contract through the 2029 and despite being 30 years old, he has not slowed down when he's on the field.

For that reason, the Chargers might ask for at least one early Day 2 pick, and with Buffalo typically selecting later in rounds, they would need to sweeten the pot with a conditional pick in 2028 based on playing time and team success.

2027 second-round pick

2028 fourth-round pick (conditional)

That might sound like a lot for a player nearing the end of his career, but the Bills need to capitalize on their championship window and adding James does exactly that.

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