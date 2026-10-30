Titans Give Bills Green Light For Much-Needed Safety Trade After Jeffery Simmons Deal

As massive trades continue to go down with just under two weeks left before the Nov. 10 trade deadline hits, the Buffalo Bills have remained quiet.

On Monday, we saw the San Francisco 49ers acquire DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts. Then, the next day, Indy unloaded Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

Last but not least in the flurry of recent trades, the Tennessee Titans sent Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade that included two first-round picks.

The Simmons trade should be of particular interest to the Bills, but not because of Simmons himself.

Titans give Bills green light for trade

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the Titans have unloaded Simmons, it's a clear sign that Tennessee is open to trading anyone. After all, Simmons was the team's best player and general manager Mike Borgonzi had no interest in dealing him before the Bears made a sick offer.

So, who should the Bills be eyeing in Nashville?

That would be safety Amani Hooker, who won't be anywhere near as expensive as Simmons, of course.

Why Bills need a safety

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' situation at safety is shaky.

Cole Bishop has only been OK this season and C.J. Gardner-Johnson has not been good enough. Adding to that, Gardner-Johnson is very unpredictable and his ability to self-destruct means tomorrow is never promised today with him, as we witnessed when he got suspended for spitting recently.

If Gardner-Johnson was to get himself cut, as we've seen happen to him during his career, or if one of Bishop or Gardner-Johnson suffer an injury, the Bills will be in a precarious spot.

The depth options include Damar Hamlin, who we know is not a starting-caliber player, and rookie Jalon Kilgore, who is unproven.

At the very least, the Bills could use more depth, but what they really need is a starter, which Hooker is.

What Amani Hooker would bring to Bills

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) prepares to head to the field to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooker offers a versatile safety option with his experience playing both free and strong safety, and in the slot.

When he plays near the line of scrimmage, Hooker is an excellent run defender, with his 84.6 run defense grade ranking 10th at his position in 2026, according to Pro Football Focus.

But Hooker is no slouch in coverage, either. His 67 coverage grade ranks 23rd among safeties and he has permitted an impressive passer rating of 70.1 when targeted.

Creating turnovers is something Hooker does well, also. He has 14 career picks, including two this season, five forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries over his eight seasons in the league.

Another attractive thing about Hooker is he's under contract through 2028, so he won't just be a short-term rental. In the same breath, there are outs in his contract over the next two years, so if this experiment fails, the Bills can easily cut him.

It's hard to say what the price would be for Hooker because we do not know if the Titans want to hold on to him as much as they did Simmons, which would mean it'll take a Godfather-style offer to get him. If that's the case, the Bills should pass.

But if this isn't that kind of situation, we suspect the Bills might be able to get him for a fourth-round pick, in which case it's a no-brainer for Buffalo.

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