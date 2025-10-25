Bills expected to compete with division rival on trade market
The Buffalo Bills appear to have legitimate competition in the AFC East this year from the New England Patriots, and one NFL media member believes the battle could span off the field too.
Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm named both the Bills and Patriots as "buyers" ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The teams joined six other franchises in the category, while the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins were two of the six teams in the "sellers" tier.
Edholm writes, "In a perfect world, the Bills should be aggressive. They arguably need help at both cornerback and safety, as well as a wide receiver for Josh Allen."
While Edholm cited the Amari Cooper trade last year to prove Beane's willingness to be active on the trade market, he pointed out Buffalo's lack of cap space as a potential hindrance. "The Bills are currently only $2.5 million under the cap, per Over the Cap. So, Beane will need to be creative in his approach."
Meanwhile, cap space isn't an issue for New England, currently sitting almost $55 million under the cap, leading Edholm to analyze that "no team is better equipped to take on salary at the deadline." Furthermore, Mike Vrabel's "recent ties to (and familiarity with) the Titans and Browns could make those teams natural trade partners."
The Patriots could be after similar positions that Buffalo is shopping for, as Edholm lists both secondary and receiver as potential targets for New England's Eliot Wolf.
The difference between a division title and guaranteed home playoff game versus fighting for a wild card spot may come down to which GM is able to pull off a better trade at the deadline.
