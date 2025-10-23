Bills Central

Former Panthers' first-round draft pick feeling 'wanted' since joining Bills

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 with a veteran linebacker making his homecoming

Ralph Ventre

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7)
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Following back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2023 and 2024, the Carolina Panthers chose to let linebacker Shaq Thompson walk in free agency.

While it didn't generate much buzz, the Buffalo Bills were seemingly happy to sign Thompson, and the low-risk move is already paying dividends.

With linebackers Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams all missing time, to varying degrees, due to injuries, Thompson has played 44 percent of possible defensive snaps over five appearances. He has also been used as an option in three-linebacker sets.

"I'm at where I'm supposed to be at. I'm playing for the team that wanted me," said Thompson after Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.

Thompson and the Bills are preparing to face the linebacker's old team in Week 8. The grizzled veteran will return to the place he called home for the first 10 seasons of his career after being drafted by the Panthers at No. 25 overall in 2015.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator for Thompson's first two years as a pro.

“Winner. He's here for a reason," said McDermott. "When we drafted him back years ago, you could tell right away the impact he made in our locker room, on our team, what type of person he was."

While fighting through a hamstring injury in September, Thompson missed the Week 2 game against the New York Jets, but he has otherwise been available and productive when called upon.

"I feel like I can do everything and anything. Regardless of what injury I'm going through, I'm playing through everything. That's just who I am as a person. I always tell myself if I can walk, I'm playing," said Thompson.

While he's no longer on the injury report, Thompson is still only one year removed from the Achilles' tear that effectively ended his Carolina tenure.

"From what I'm dealing with, I think I'm playing alright. I definitely want to play better though. I feel like in that Atlanta game, I wasn't myself until kind of like the second half," said Thompson.

With Milano and Bernard both limited in practice to start the week, Thompson will likely see his share of snaps when the Bills (4-2) visit the Panthers (4-3) on October 26 in Charlotte.

"I'm here to help the team. I know my role on the team, and that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to play my role," said Thompson.

Shaq Thompson
Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson makes a diving catch at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

