Bills have new defensive line trade target after latest Bengals rumor from ESPN
The Buffalo Bills desperately need help along the defensive line after so many injuries and the Cincinnati Bengals might have a player for them to target at the trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, Bengals defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade. It is unclear if Cincinnati will move him, though.
Jackson was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2024 but has been an afterthought on the defense over a season-plus.
He played in 13 games during his rookie season but only saw 28.2% of the snaps. In 2025, Jackson has been even more irrelevant, as he's only played in one game.
In 2024, Jackson had one sack and seven pressures while posting Pro Football Focus grades of 49.4 in run defense, 66.8 in tackling and 59.5 in the pass-rush.
Definitely not good, but the Bills would be betting on potential if they acquire him.
Of course, the Bills have been ravaged by injuries this season. Ed Oliver, T.J. Sanders and DeWayne Carter are all on injured reserve and Oliver and Carter are expected to be out for the season. Also, DaQuan Jones is banged-up and is set to miss another game.
Jackson wouldn't come close to filling Oliver's shoes, but he would give the Bills another much-needed body. And, perhaps Jackson can find himself with a change of scenery and a chance to play.
The Texas A&M product is also an ideal fit for the Bills because of his cheap contract, which is ideal for a Buffalo team that has a tight salary cap situation. Jackson has two more years on his rookie contract, so he could prove to be a multi-year solution.
Adding to that, Jackson probably won't cost much since his stock is in the toilet. For the cost of a late-Day 3 pick or Day 3 pick swap, the defensive line-needy Bills would be wise to take a flyer on a player who could hopefully turn things around in Buffalo.
