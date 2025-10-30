Bills pry 3x Pro Bowl DT away from Giants in 'trade deadline deals we’d love to see'
For all the talk in Buffalo Bills' circles about trading for a wide receiver, there's arguably a more-pressing need on the AFC contender's defensive line interior.
Losing a difference-maker like defensive tackle Ed Oliver for the remainder of the regular season, the Bills are now significantly undermanned at the position even with Larry Ogunjobi coming off suspension.
Ogunjobi, fourth-round rookie Deone Walker and veteran Jordan Phillips, who was officially signed off the practice squad on Wednesday, are Buffalo's lone three healthy defensive tackles on the 53-man roster.
MORE: Depleted Bills have reasons to be serious buyers heading toward NFL trade deadline
While second-round rookie TJ Sanders remains on Injured Reserve, veteran starter DaQuan Jones is on the shelf after "popping a calf" during October 13 pregame warmups. Not to mention, the 33-years-old Jones had taken on a heavier-than-expected workload prior to the injury.
For those reasons, Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr's proposal isn't so crazy. Concocting "Twelve NFL Trade Deadline Deals We’d Love to See," Orr ended the list in grand fashion by proposing a deal that sends stud DT Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants to the Bills for a first-round draft pick.
Coincidentally, the Bills selected Oliver eight picks prior to Lawrence landing with the Giants at the 2019 NFL Draft.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
"*Whiffs smelling salt* O.K., that’s the good stuff. Let’s end with a bang. Lawrence is a centerpiece of the Giants’ defensive line but has not played up to his brand name this season. The Lawrence situation recently came to a head when longtime Giants radio voice Carl Banks ripped the former first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler ...
While Lawrence is unlikely to land a first-round pick, the Bills’ sheer desperation and the glaring lack of interior defensive line help on the market elevate this to a must-consider for the Giants. Also, Joe Schoen was Bills GM Brandon Beane’s longtime assistant, if that matters for much." — Conor Orr
RELATED: 'Day 2 draft pick' may be enough for Bills to bring proven WR back to AFC East
Giving up an unknown first-round pick for a former first-round player that is already proven at the NFL level? It's a no-brainer for the Bills if they can swing it. Odds are marginal that Buffalo can use its 2026 first-round selection to find a player better than Lawrence, who turns 28 years old on November 12.
Over 100 regular season games (93 starts) for the Giants, Lawrence has accounted for 30.5 sacks, 99 quarterback hits and 13 pass deflections.
With the Bills currently having the smallest amount of salary cap space of all NFL teams, finanicals could become a roadblock. Lawrence is in the midst of a four-year $87.5 million contract, and he carries a $23.7 million cap hit this season (Spotrac).
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —