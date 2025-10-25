Bills urged to trade WR, but most options are beyond ridiculous
The Buffalo Bills had an elite talent at wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, but despite being peppered with targets, Diggs wasn't happy in Buffalo.
It was clear that Diggs no longer wanted to be in Buffalo and was traded to the Houston Texans. Since then, the Bills' general manager, Brandon Beane, has been openly criticized for what many perceive to be a lack of attention being placed on the wide receiver corps. Beane has drafted several receivers, but none in the early rounds.
Last season, Beane made a trade deadline move and acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, and that didn't work out as well as many had hoped. Beane has made a handful of deals involving wide receivers in his tenure with the Bills, including Kelvin Benjamin and Diggs. So far, you might say the only one that worked out was Diggs, but at the end of the day, even that did not result in a Super Bowl win, let alone an appearance.
Should Bills strike deal for WR?
So, here we are talking about this subject once again, and The Sporting News senior NFL writer Vinnie Iyer believes Beane and the Bills should pursue one of these five receivers via a trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next month.
- Calvin Ridley
- Jakobi Meyers
- Chris Olav
- Rashid Shaheed
- Jerry Jeudy
Iyer lists Calvin Ridley as the primary target for the Bills. Iyer writes, "Ridley is hurt for now (hamstring) but he's being lost in the Titans' youth movement passing game around No. 1 overall pick rookie QB Cam Ward. Ridley would make more sense attached to a QB in Josh Allen who can push the ball deep well to him and also make him a red zone priority, much like he was during his young heyday with the Falcons."
Seriously, you want the Bills to trade for an injured receiver? The Bills have enough issues with injuries already, which includes one of the receivers now in Joshua Palmer. This idea makes no sense. Likewise, Jakobi Meyers and Jerry Jeudy don't make sense either. Neither is better or worse than what the Bills already have, and it does not move the needle.
Only one trade deadline deal makes sense
The Saints' Rashid Shaheed would be a nice addition with his downfield speed, but his fellow receiver Chris Olave is the one here who makes the most sense. Olave is a difference maker and would instantly elevate the Bills' receiving corps and the offense. The downside is Olave's injury history with concussions, but at least he's not currently injured and could provide a significant boost to the struggling Bills offense.
